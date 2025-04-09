Council to Request Financial Analysis of Installing Porta-potties at City Parks

By Adam Swift

The city council got down to business about people doing their business in the city’s parks at Monday night’s meeting.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna introduced a motion requesting the installation of a wheelchair accessible porta-potty at Sonny Myer’s Playground.

That motion was approved, and was followed by a motion introduced by Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya requesting a financial impact study for the cost of installing porta-potties at all city parks and playgrounds.

“There are some things, you know I have been around a long time, and there are some things that you just don’t notice,” said Zambuto. “It has been brought to my attention that the kids are peeing in the trees, I know it is crude to say that, but we really do need to be reasonable about this.”

Zambuto said installing a porta-potty is something the city probably should have done years ago.

“That park is a wonderful park, it’s well used, but the trees don’t deserve the abuse they are getting,” said Zambuto.

Guarino-Sawaya said that the city should look into installing the porta-potties at all parks in Revere.

“It came to my attention at Sonny Myer’s, but I’m sure that it is probably happening everywhere,” said Zambuto. “I’d be in favor of putting them everywhere, let’s have some sanitary conditions for the kids.”

Council President Marc Silvestri said he agreed with the sentiment, but said that with more than one proposed porta-potty, the issue should be taken up in the council’s ways and means subcommittee.

Cogliandro said that after the request for the Sonny Myer’s ADA accessible porta-potty was approved, that the council request a financial impact analysis for installing them at all applicable playgrounds and parks in the city.

McKenna did note that Sonny Myer’s playground is the most used park in Revere.