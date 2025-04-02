News Vets Breakfast by Journal Staff • April 2, 2025 • 0 Comments Pictured during the Vietnam Veterans Day Breakfast at the Beachmont VFW Mottola Post, Council President and veteran Marc Silvestri, Boston City Councilor Gabreila Coletta Zapata, Donna Dreeszen, Revere VSO Julia Cervantes, Rep. Jessica Giannino of Revere, Rep. Jeff Turco of Winthrop, Winthrop VSO Phil Ronan, Commander Ken Holgersen, Chairman of the Mass. Veterans Services Committee and Everett State Representative Joe McGonagle, veteran Bob Dion, and Ward 2 Councillor and veteran Ira Novoselsky.