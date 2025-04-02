RHS Roundup

RHS girls track seeks to resume GBL dominance in outdoor season

The Revere High girls track and field team will be seeking to pick up where it left off in the indoor season when coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli and her crew open their 2025 outdoor campaign with a tri-meet this Monday against a pair of Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

The Lady Patriots accomplished a clean sweep of the GBL in the indoor season, compiling a 7-0 dual-meet record vs. their seven GBL opponents and then winning the league championship meet, led by the duo of senior captain Liv Yuong, who won three events (the high jump, long jump, and 55 hurdles) to score 30 points and junior Gemma Stamatopoulos, who scored 26 points (firsts in the 600 and two-mile and a third in the high jump).

The post-season accolades poured in for the Lady Patriots, with Stamatopoulos leading the way by being named the GBL Co-Track Athlete of the Year.

“This was an extremely well-deserved honor considering all of Gemma’s amazing feats this indoor season,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. Stamatopoulos’s remarkable accomplishments in the indoor season included:

— Undefeated GBL Champion in the 600m

— GBL Champion in the 2-Mile

— Third place finish at GBL Championships in the high jump

— School record in the 600m (1:42.08)

— School record in the 800m (2:28.29)

— School record in the Sprint Medley Relay (4:35.23)

— School record in the Distance Medley Relay (14:10.67)

— School record in the High Jump Relay

— A clocking of 3:10.49 in the 1000, which was less than one second off the school record;

— Ninth-place finisher in the MIAA Division 1 State Meet in the 600m.

“Gemma is one of the most versatile athletes I have ever had the pleasure of coaching,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Every single coach in the GBL knows that Gemma is a threat in every single event she competes in.

“She is fiercely competitive and is admired by every single one of her teammates,” her coach added. “Gemma approaches every practice and meet with a goal to not only better herself, but everyone around her. We are so happy to see that all of her hard work and dedication is being recognized within the league.”

Stamatopoulos also competed in the MSTCA Pentathlon. The highlight of the meet came in the fifth and final event of the day when Stamatopoulos broke the RHS school record in the 800m race with a time of 2:28.29. This broke the old record previously set in 2018 by Hannah Fitzpatrick by 0.21 seconds.

“This incredible race happened after Gemma had already completed the four other events (55m hurdles, HJ, LJ, and shotput) and had been competing for a total of four and one-half hours,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Even after this long day, Gemma was determined to break this school record, knowing that she would have to lead the race from the start. The closest competitor in Gemma’s 800m heat only ran a 2:40, which put Gemma a full 10 seconds ahead of the pack. I cannot express how difficult it is to lead an 800 for the full four laps and only rely on your own pacing. It calls for not only incredible fitness, but also a really tough mentality.”

The second place finish in the 800m added 714 points to Stamatopoulos’s total score of 2131, which was good for 62nd place overall out of 150 competitors.

“This was not bad for her first time,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli.

Senior Captain Ashley Cabrera Rodrigues also competed in the MSTCA pentathlon and scored 1325 points overall for a 133rd finish. Ashley’s best event of the day was the 55m hurdles, where she ran a 10.4.

In addition to Stamatopoulos, nine Lady Patriots were named GBL-all stars: Liv Yuong, Olivia Rupp, Gigi Zierten, Zizi Kalliavas, Gianna Chiodi, Danni Hope Randall, Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, Rania Hamdani, and Francoise Kodjo.

MacDonald-Ciambelli and her crew will face all seven (Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Everett, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) of their GBL foes this spring in dual-meet/tri-meet formats. Members of the team also will compete in the usual state and coaches qualifying and invitational meets throughout the spring.

RHS softball team ready for season-opener

The Revere High softball team will open its 2025 season this Friday when coach Megan O’Donnell and her crew travel to non-league opponent Northeast Regional.

“We have a lot of returners coming back this season and a few new players this year,” said O’Donnell, whose squad will be led by a quartet of senior captains, Lea Doucette, Jordan Martelli, Frankie Reed, and Brianna Miranda. “We have junior Danni Randall back on the mound with Shayna Smith behind the plate and they are great together.

“Sophomores Anna Doucette and Caleigh Joyce are looking to have a big season in new roles and we are looking for Lea Doucette, Frankie Reed, Jordan Martelli, and Brianna Miranda to have a big year at the plate,” O’Donnell continued.

“Freshman Zizi Kalliavas and Valentina Cruz Martinez are going to be great additions to the team because they can play anywhere and will help the team to win. We also have freshman Michelle Pineda and senior Lindsay Pineda, who are both utility players and who will add to our team’s depth,” the coach added.

Rounding out the varsity roster are seniors Marisella D’Amelio and Zuhey Pastrana.

The Lady Patriots scrimmaged East Boston last Tuesday and won 18-9.

“We started off slowly, but our bats came alive in the second inning with big hits from Frankie Reed, Brianna Miranda, Shayna Smith, Valentina Cruz, and Jordan Martelli,” said O’Donnell. “Caleigh Joyce and Danni Randall both spilt time on the mound.”

The Lady Patriots will meet their seven Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals (Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Everett, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) twice each and will take on three non-league opponents, Northeast, Whittier Tech, and East Boston twice each to round out their 20-game schedule.

The Lady Patriots will host Lynn English at the field at St. Mary’s next Monday at 4:15 and will travel to Medford next Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to this season and are looking to turn heads in the GBL,” added O’Donnell.

RHS baseball team opens 2025 season

The Revere High baseball team was scheduled to open its 2025 season yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest against non-league opponent Beverly.

Coach Sebastian Salbo and his crew will compete in an 18-game season consisting of two contests each against their seven Greater Boston League rivals (Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Everett, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) and four contests vs. non-league foes Beverly, Northeast Regional (2), and Peabody.

The Patriots will travel to Lynn English on Monday and host Medford next Wednesday.

RHS girls lacrosse opens season this week

The Revere High girls lacrosse team opened its 2025 season yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest against Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden.

“We had our first scrimmage against Salem this past Thursday and the girls are really excited to start the season,” said head coach Amy Rotger, whose 2025 squad will be led by senior captains Jayla Foster and Naomi Tadele. “We are excited with the improvement we’ve seen since last season and are excited to see what the season brings.”

Rotger and her crew will travel to GBL foe Medford tomorrow (Thursday) and will entertain non-league opponent Waltham next Monday. They will trek to GBL rival Somerville next Tuesday.

RHS boys lacrosse starts next Tuesday

The Revere High boys lacrosse team will open its season next Tuesday when coach Michael Lucas and his Patriots host Somerville on the Revere High turf field at 4:00. The Patriots will entertain Lynn (which is a combined program of Lynn English and Lynn Classical high schools) next Wednesday.