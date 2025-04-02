Obituaries 04-02-2025

Marie Giusti

A beautiful woman, inside and out; Miss East Boston of 1950

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere today, Wednesday, April 2nd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., for Marie C. (Russo) Giusti who passed away peacefully on March 29th, just days after celebrating her 92nd birthday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m., followed by entombment in the Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Marie was born in Boston’s North End and raised in East Boston. After marrying Robert Giusti, they settled in Revere. Marie loved to be surrounded by family and friends and was truly a beautiful woman inside and out. She was awarded the Miss East Boston title in 1950.

Marie made friends everywhere she went and her co-workers over the years became close friends. For a number of years, they enjoyed yearly trips to St. Maarten together. Marie will be missed by her family and friends and leaves behind beautiful memories for all to share.

She was the loving daughter of the late Sebastiano and Maria (Costa) Russo, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Giusti, devoted mother of Dennis Odoardi and his wife, Cheryl of Revere and the late Richard D. Odoardi; cherished grandmother of Ricky Odoardi of California, Tanya Merchant of Everett, Katrina Odoardi of Fall River and cherished great grandmother of several great grandchildren; the dear sister of Josephine Diminico of Milford, Philip Russo of Stoneham, Edward Russo and his wife, Louise of Oklahoma, the late Salvatore “Sammy” Russo and his

late wife, Patricia “Patty” Russo and the late Richard S. Russo and his wife, Joann of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews, and the adored great aunt of Richard, Aria, Ava and Aella Russo, whom she cherished.

James P. Hickey

Of East Boston, formerly of Revere

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, March 31 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for James P. Hickey, who passed away on March 21st at 66 years of age. A Funeral Service was conducted in the Funeral Home followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Everett.

The son of the late George M. and Frances W. Hickey and the devoted father of the late James “Jimbo” Cinelli; dear brother of Joseph Hickey, Linda Hickey, Barbara Hickey-Gibalski, Judy Hickey-Panzini, Michael Hickey, George Hickey and his wife, Brenda and the late Thomas Hickey. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

James was a Revere native and has been residing in East Boston for the past several years. He was well known as working security at BK’s on Revere Beach for many years. A job he thoroughly enjoyed and where he made many friendships.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

John D. Clifford

Korean War Vet

John D. Clifford of Winthrop, formally of Revere, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, at the age of 92. John was a Korean War Veteran who fought on the front lines and came home with a silver medal.

John was the beloved husband of the late Lucy “Babes” Clifford. Loving father of sons, John D. Clifford Jr. and late wife Patricia and Leonard Clifford and daughters, Marylou Clifford and long- time partner Michael Dalli and Lisa Clifford. Loving brother of Robert Clifford, Florence Dixon and Ed Clifford. Loving grandfather to John D. Clifford, III and his wife Shannon, Patrick Clifford and his wife Amanda, Richard Morton and his wife Diana, Gina Marie Clifford and her partner Mike Robles. Great grandfather to Jackson Clifford. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private at his request.