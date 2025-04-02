Story by Marianne Salza

In Vanessa Rindone (Cimino)’s debut novel, “Not a Teenage Love Story,” Revere High School Senior, Isabella Martin, struggles as she mistakes possessiveness and control for care and devotion.

“The book follows the life of Isabella Martin, a high school senior that got her first boyfriend and falls in love. But that love soon becomes tragic,” reveals Rindone, a life-long Revere resident. “The book aims to shed light on teenage dating violence, so young adults can learn the warning signs of abuse.”

As Isabella’s new romance intensifies, she begins to drift from closeness she once cherished between her best friends, whose skepticism becomes increasingly more difficult to dismiss.

“My hope for this book is that anyone who is going through Isabella’s experience can resonate with the gaslighting, love bombing, or dealing with outside concerns from family and friends,” says Rindone. “Understand that they see what you are blind to.”

Rindone hopes that “Not a Teenage Love Story,” published in January 2025, will help readers more readily identify the signs of abuse.

“I would love this book to be offered throughout the school system, or even something that can just be talked about,” suggests Rindone, a 2010 Revere High School graduate. “I wrote this book as a heterosexual relationship, but dating violence knows no gender.”

Rindone referred to reports from the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Study among US high school students. The data revealed that one in 12 high school students reported experiencing physical dating violence in the prior year. Another one in 12 identified themselves as a survivor of physical or sexual violence.

“I began writing this book mostly because I had my daughter in mind. I wanted to write something that could be beneficial – something that could be informative, not just for her, but for every young girl,” considers Rindone. “One day my daughter will bring someone home for her father and I to meet; and because she is my daughter, I know that she will be stubborn and protest everything we say. I pray that she will listen to the things we don’t approve of, and the things we see that she is too naïve to.”

Rindone expressed her gratefulness that she can refer her now nearly three-year-old daughter, Olivia, to “Not a Teenage Love Story” when she is of age in hopes that she will understand.

“I hope that everybody enjoys this book,” emphasizes Rindone. “But mostly young teenagers.”

Rindone expressed her joy when parents approach her to share that they purchased “Not a Teenage Love Story” to save for their children when they become teenagers. The young adult fiction book is available through Amazon in paperback and e-book.

Rindone, who graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Business Administration, will be presenting an author reading and book signing event sponsored by HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) and Be the Light Ministry at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.