We’d like to take a moment to offer the members of the Muslim community in Revere a “Happy Eid al-Fitr,” which was observed this past weekend and continues throughout the week.

Edi al-Fitr, which literally means the “feast (or festival) of breaking the fast,” is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset.

We know we join with all residents of the city in wishing our Muslim friends and neighbors best wishes and blessings in the year ahead.