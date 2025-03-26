State of the City Address 2025 Full Text

Photo By Adrienne Maguire

Mayor Patrick Keefe and Governor Maura Healey with local and state officials following Keefe’s

State of the City Address held last Thursday at the Susan B. Anthony Auditorium.

The full text of Mayor Patrick Keefe’s State of the City Address is as follows:

“A year ago, I stood before you in this auditorium and outlined my plan to move our city forward guided by the principles of optimism and unity – aiming for progress that improves the everyday lives of folks like us who are fortunate enough to call Revere home.

Leading with this mindset meant we would address the complex decisions we make on a day-to-day basis with a positive attitude and confidence: I’m proud to say that PROGRESS is our result.

Whether it means improving access to city services, replacing a sidewalk, building a school, or working together for the best interest of our city, progress results from consistent effort towards any greater good.

• “Progress” results from attention to detail and hard work.

• “Progress” results from a careful appreciation of the risks we weigh and the advantages of the choices we make.

• “Progress” results from teamwork, as we aspire to our common goals by leaning into each team member’s personal skillset.

Tonight, I am happy to tell you what this progress looks like for our great City.

We can start by looking at what we have achieved in our public schools.

The most substantial project in the City’s history is the construction of a new Revere High School. We are nearing the completion of the design phase and now see the renderings of a modern four-story building and adjacent athletic fields.

By August, we will have shovels in the ground, and this long-lived dream will become a reality for the students attending the very school I stand in tonight.

I maintain that a city’s schools are the greatest measure of a community’s reputation, and I am committed — along with our City Council, our School Committee, our Superintendent, and all of Revere’s educators — to build a new Revere High School that symbolizes BOTH the outstanding quality of our school system and the growth and vitality of our city.

We all know that our students represent the very best of Revere and its future. As a small example,

• Members of the Class of 2025 will leave Revere High School in just a few months and move on to highly selective institutions such as Brown, Georgetown, Tufts, Colby, and many more.

• Our CityLab Innovation High School continues to provide students with experiential learning that will give them an advantage in the ever-evolving job market.

• The transformation of the McKinley School will bring Early?Childhood?Learning to nearly 200 of Revere’s youngest residents.? With a projected opening in 2027, these eight new classrooms will provide children with a vital foothold in education, while giving families the ability to remain in the workforce with confidence.

Preparing every child in Revere for the future is our most important duty. I pledge to continue to support a school system that guides every student toward success.

While we have always known that Revere has the perfect atmosphere for hardworking people to plant their roots, our city has also become a destination for businesses to grow and provide quality job opportunities to our residents. These new businesses have changed our city’s landscape, while preserving the character and personality that makes it our home. With our proximity to Boston, Revere has become the optimum location not only for large businesses such as Amazon, but family-owned businesses as well.

In 2024, 82 new businesses opened their doors in Revere. These include restaurants, cafes, Revere’s first Urgent Care center, fitness studios, pet care boutiques, and modern spas. These are operated by our neighbors who know that a Revere address will foster success.

All these contribute substantially to our tax base and lessen the burden on our homeowners. Amazon, alone, paid some $6.1 million dollars in real estate and excise taxes in the past fiscal year.

As we speak, work is well underway on the first of three phases of the Trident Logistics Center on Lee Burbank Highway. When finished, two sleek buildings containing over 600,000 square feet of modern distribution space, surrounded by attractive landscaping, will replace the unsightly oil tanks that stood as an entry to Revere for decades. The future use of this site is projected to generate an additional $4.3 million dollars real estate taxes and bring hundreds of new, well-paying jobs.

When we speak of progress, we must, of course, point to the continuing work at Suffolk Downs, now seven years into a twenty-year plan.

We see the makings of an expansive mixed-use neighborhood, where some $500 million dollars has already been invested into our local economy.

The City Council’s recent approval of Suffolk Downs as a Smart Growth will help stimulate further growth throughout the project, specifically with the construction of Portico later this year. And this fall the groundbreaking of a nationally branded hotel.

Suffolk Downs will continue to deliver union jobs to local tradespeople, as well as permanent jobs when businesses begin to open this summer: Further enhancing Revere’s micro economy.

Think about it, when HYM acquired Suffolk Downs in 2017, the 62 acres generated about $400,000 in tax revenue. Since then, Suffolk Downs has produced over $10 million in property taxes and another $4 million in permitting fees. Those numbers will only continue to grow as the project continues.

Looking into Revere’s future, when completed, Suffolk Downs is projected to produce some $60 million dollars every year in taxes to the city.

Suffolk Downs will become the dynamic district of our city, where people will live, work, and where everyone can take advantage of leisure and recreational pursuits that will surpass what we see at popular destinations like Assembly Row, Market Streets, or even Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

I pledge to work not just for any development, but for Smart development that works with and for our community, because making Revere one of the most outstanding cities in the Commonwealth is our goal.

Commercial development benefits every resident of Revere, because the tax revenues we collect will help fund key community objectives, such as

• Resiliency Projects in Beachmont, Riverside, and Oak Island

• Ensuring safer neighborhoods and streets throughout our community

• Preserving our historic landmarks such as the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground

• Revitalizing Gibson Park

• And, perhaps the most exciting, reviving and restoring the beloved McMackin Field to its former glory – a project that residents have requested for years. This all-purpose recreational complex will be the jewel of our neighborhood parks.

Over the past 12 months, my administration has made progress in making Revere a more affordable place to call home. Housing costs are one of the greatest challenges facing our city and the entire metropolitan area. The plain truth is that there is a shortage of homes in every corner of the state. Recently, Governor Maura Healey announced a comprehensive housing plan to build some 200,000 units across Massachusetts over the next ten years.

Working within the framework of both new and existing laws, we will continue to advance strategies to build the right housing in the right locations to make sure there are quality housing options in every price range.

This will include affordable housing. Revere’s Affordable Housing Trust has already begun investing into affordable home ownership programs, including 80,000 dollars to support down payment assistance, the construction of 19 new condominiums on Salem Street and a senior home repair reimbursement allowing residents to avoid being displaced.

I pledge to you that we will meet the needs of those who want to live and stay here.

As our city flourishes, we confront increasing demands on our public service. Revere has met—and will continue to meet—those demands. In the past year, we have upheld our commitments to protecting our streets, our properties, and our people.

After years of wishing, planning, and unavoidable construction delays, we will unlock the doors, turn on the lights, drive in the new Engine 2 fire truck—and finally open the new Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station.

The opening of this station benefits both our residents and our firefighters:

• The new station vastly improves emergency response time to the Point of Pines, Riverside and Oak Island neighborhood

• The new firehouse will also operate and maintain the water rescue boat docked at the nearby yacht club and first responders will be on the water in response to an emergency within three minutes of dispatch.

• In addition, it will meet every standard of the National Fire Protection Association, including modern design features that will minimize our Revere Firefighters exposure to hazardous materials.

When we open the fire station, we also will christen a community room in dedication to the man whose voice, passion, and persistence championed the project from Day One, former Ward Five Councilor John Powers.

Councilor, dreams do come true, thanks to your hard work and determination. We will fulfill this dream, I thank you, and our entire city expresses its gratitude for your tireless plight.

The progress we have made extends to our police department. This year, adding five new officers, several of whom are bilingual, and an additional five new officers begin their police academy training this month. With adequate staffing, our police department can focus on specific areas of need in addition to responding to the over 20,000 calls for service they receive every year.

Modern law enforcement involves a delicate balance of preserving the peace, providing risk prevention, and acting to apprehend those who disregard the law.

To complement regular police duties, we have developed our harm reduction team and reinvested in our Behavioral Health Unit. These units work proactively to prevent crime and funnel at-risk residents into programming and services that suit their complex needs:

Our Behavioral Health Unit, combines both policing and social work to provide support for residents who struggle with mental health issues or substance use disorder.

We have also deployed our BHU and our Student Resource officers to work as mentors and role models to our student population to ensure we maintain a healthy learning environment. This has bolstered the creation of one of Revere’s most cherished after School Programs run by our very own Officer Joe Singer.

Revere Boxing outreach serves our at-risk population with mentorship, physical and emotional wellness and a sense of community

Oh and these kids are pretty good little boxers too. Bottles, Cano, Train we see you…Keep Repping Revere!

Officer Singer and crew we thank you!

While we quickly think of our Police and Fire Departments when we mention Public Safety, keeping our residents safe encompasses a much broader spectrum of municipal government.

Our Department of Public Health works with genuine care and compassion to provide safeguards to our residents, promoting optimal health through a wide-ranging spectrum of initiatives.

Perhaps most important, our Department of Public Health is at the forefront to combat two of the greatest dangers to the public: substance use disorder and homelessness. Guided by the conviction that every human being is treated with dignity and respect, the Public Health Dept works in conjunction with our Veterans Services Office to implement harm-reduction initiatives.

In 2024 the Division of Public Health supervised the installation of nine Naloxone boxes?throughout the city. We are encouraged that preliminary data from this initiative points toward a decrease in the total number of overdoses, specifically fatal overdoses.

A controversial program??Perhaps.?But, if our governmental response to the opioid crisis can save lives and help reduce the stigma of substance use disorder, we will handle the controversy.?Quite simply, if we save one life, a?son, a daughter, a mother, a father, a loved one, or a friend—then we are doing the right thing.

In 2024, we opened the Robert J. Haas Health and Wellness Center, a state-of-the-art fitness center that offers a wide range of fitness classes and programs that welcomes our residents to strive toward their health and wellness goals.

The Haas Center is a crowning achievement of our robust Parks and Recreation Department, one that already hosts dozens of recreational, educational, and cultural programs that benefit the quality of life for residents of all ages.

The truth is, “recreation” is a key component of a vibrant, healthy, and sustainable community.

Quality of life is also fostered at the Revere Public Library, which has come to be a haven of community engagement.

• The library brings people together for intellectual stimulation, education, social development, and numerous events that are both fun and informative.

• The library host guest lectures, story times for new readers, activities for teenagers and adults

• The library’s English as a Second Language program serves adult learners of varying proficiency. Now, through state funding, the library can remove the financial barriers that might otherwise prevent participation in this important program.

The iconic building on Beach Street may be 123 years old, but its soul is bursting with contemporary imagination for residents of all ages.

The progress we have made extends to improving the lives of those upon whose shoulders we stand: Revere’s elders helped to build the foundation of our city, and we owe them every opportunity to enjoy their golden years.

• The Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center boasts consistent, quality programming that maintains the deep sense of community that has always been prevalent in Revere. From monthly parties that attract more than 150 guests, to bingo, bocce, and even massage therapy, the Senior Center on Winthrop Avenue is one of the most active buildings in all of Revere.

We are committed to enriching quality of life and recreational pursuits for all of our residents, no matter what age.

Some of Revere’s progress is not so flashy: In fact, a lot of progress happens underground.

Take, for example, the rehabilitation of the water main infrastructure in Oak Island, where our DPW and Engineering Department successfully replaced water and sewer lines running under the commuter rail tracks, some 900 feet of protected pipe that will deliver increased water volume and enhanced fire protection to the neighborhood. This project had been in the works for over a decade and we only had 4 day window, with effective coordination between the City and the MBTA, the project was completed with minimal disruption to the surrounding neighborhood.

This project exemplifies our commitment to improving water quality everywhere. Similar upgrades are happening in the Library Street/Sewall Street neighborhood, where we have installed new water mains, new fire hydrants, new gate valves, and other renovations, all to improve water quality and safety. These are priorities because, let’s face it, infrastructure specifically water infrastructure is a critical foundation of our city.

The dedication and skills of our Department of Public Works means that we are doing more of the work in-house, saving money and tackling long-standing initiatives. The newly constructed pump station on Dunn Road is a perfect example of this. An important element of Revere’s flood control systems was completely installed by our own Water Department.

Underground infrastructure, smoothly-paved streets, new sidewalks, better flood control, efficient management—This is the current state of our Department of Public Works..

Progress also happens behind the scenes, where our functions and operations have been enhanced, streamlined, and simplified to facilitate positive interactions between our residents and our government.

311 is the “one call to city hall” that gives everyone direct access to our government.

Tonight, I am proud and privileged to announce that, as of RIGHT NOW, everyone will be able to reach 311 through our new chatbot, PIPER.

Powered by artificial intelligence, PIPER will provide solutions through a convenient chat conversation directly through your mobile phone. PIPER is also fluent in 75 different languages, opening the door to increased connection between residents and city hall.

In addition to enhancing our 311 service:

• We’ve increased the hours of operation at City Hall

• We’ve increased our communication with residents with a through our newsletter that reaches over 4,000 subscribers

• Our Social Media Platforms have over 15,000 followers

• And We have deployed Mobile City Hall citywide to bring services directly to our neighborhoods.

It’s never been easier to reach City Hall, and City Hall has never been more responsive to our residents’ needs:

We have carried with us our themes of unity and optimism to all corners of our work in the city, developing strong connections with our community and with our colleagues. The objective to continue our progress demands dedicated public servants, creative leadership, and responsible fiscal management.

In the past year, we have excelled

I am also exceptionally proud to announce that in the last 12 months we have successfully negotiated every single public union contract in our city, creating stability in our workforce and showcasing our partnership in doing what’s best for Revere

I extend my sincere appreciation to Revere’s Teachers Association, The Revere Firefighters union, the Revere Police Superior officers and patrol union, Local 22, and AFCSME for their collaboration and cooperation. The essential services of our city government function because of our collective leadership.

And while we have traveled a great distance, much more lies ahead, I know we will encounter headwinds and rough seas, but we will maintain a steady hand as we navigate our course. We are Revere, I am confident that our ship is seaworthy. And I encourage everyone to climb aboard and be part of our crew, whether through existing programs or by introducing new ideas that will make our city a better place to live, work and prosper.

Last month I was looking at some old photos of Revere Beach after the Blizzard of 78. I saw scenes of broken-down buildings and the beachfront’s emptiness. I started to read through some old newspaper articles from the 70s, 80s and 90s, touting the development of our beloved Beach. For reasons best left to history, it never happened, and our cherished beach deteriorated into an uninviting, unfriendly environment of empty parking lots and a handful of rogue bars.

Maybe the timing just wasn’t right. Maybe there was some reluctance to take a bold step. Maybe we just weren’t ready, Whatever the reason, so many years went by without progress.

This is no longer the case.

Today we look at our Beachfront and see a modern neighborhood alive with restaurants and public activities such as the Pumpkin Dash, an art festival, the Revere Beach Pride Celebration, Winter Wonderland, Live Music—and all the while remaining true to its character as a haven in our urban environment, a place of tranquility and inspiration, an open space to walk, to watch the sun rise, or just gaze at the horizon beyond the ever-changing ocean.

We can make progress for Revere while preserving our homespun personality and our neighborhood spirit.

Progress happens with patience, and resolve, and hard work. It happens when we allow ourselves to imagine new possibilities and then work together to make them real. It happens when we believe we can be great, and greater than we are.

My friends, we have all the ingredients, all the resources, all the ingenuity to build Revere a future that is greater than our present. So, let’s look at where we are, let’s gather our talents, and let’s continue to move Revere forward.

I am proud and eager to lead the way, and I welcome every one of you to join the project of Revere’s future, our future of promise, our future of progress.