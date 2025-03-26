Officer JJ Jones Honored During ‘Black Excellence on the Hill’

??Special to the Journal

On Friday, February 28th, Revere resident JJ Jones was honored by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) during their annual “Black Excellence on the Hill” event, which took place in the State House’s Great Hall. Each February, as part of celebrations to mark Black History Month, the MBLLC organizes this event to celebrate and honor Black leaders from across the Commonwealth.

Among the leaders recognized at this year’s event was Revere’s own Officer JJ Jones, who was nominated to be recognized as the Sixteenth Suffolk District’s honoree by State Representative Jessica A. Giannino. Although Officer Jones was unable to attend this year’s event at the State House, his name was read along with the rest of the honorees. Representative Giannino later visited Officer Jones at his home to present his citation from the state in front of his family and friends.

“JJ has always been heavily involved in the community and has worked so hard to better the city and its residents. He puts others first, in so many ways, and he always displays values of humble leadership,” said Representative Giannino (D-Revere). “Congratulations, JJ, and thank you for all that you do for Revere.”

“J.J. is a widely regarded member of our community and comes from a strong line of dedicated public servants. His life’s work is a testimony to his character, and I am happy to see him honored with such a prestigious award by Rep. Giannino,” said Revere City Mayor Patrick Keefe.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this award from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and incredibly grateful to Rep. Giannino for personally presenting it. It’s humbling to be recognized for a job I love – serving our community and supporting our youth and families,” said Officer JJ Jones.

With over two decades of service to his community, North Revere resident Officer Jones exemplifies leadership, mentorship, and a steadfast commitment to public safety. Now in his 24th year of law enforcement, Officer Jones follows in the footsteps of his father, a Lieutenant with the Somerville Police Department, while carving out his own trail of groundbreaking achievements.

Starting his career as a corrections officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Officer Jones later served as a police officer in Winthrop. His legacy expanded when he became a police officer in Revere, where he made a lasting impact as a School Resource Officer. In this role, he built meaningful connections with students, identifying at-risk youth and providing mentorship that steered many toward brighter futures. Three of the young people he mentored have gone on to pursue careers in law enforcement themselves.

Now serving in Cambridge, Officer Jones continues to make an extraordinary difference. His heroic acts of bravery have earned him three life-saving medals, and his dedication to youth development led him to find the Cambridge Police Youth Boxing program. This initiative has influenced over 1,300 students, partnering with local schools and service agencies to provide positive outlets and opportunities for young people across the region. Beyond the ring, as a Youth Outreach Officer, Officer Jones works tirelessly to support families and guide youth toward success.

His efforts have garnered widespread recognition. The Boston Celtics named him a “Hero Among Us,” CNN featured him on “Beyond the Call of Duty,” and both Boston 25 News and WCVB News have highlighted his community impact. Additionally, the Mayor of Cambridge issued a proclamation in honor of his distinguished service and achievements in youth mentorship.

Outside of his professional accomplishments, Officer Jones enjoys a fulfilling personal life with his wife, Michelle, a dedicated first-grade teacher. Together, they are raising five children in the city of Revere, blending their families and embracing the challenges and rewards of their life together.

Officer Jones is a pillar of resilience and dedication, consistently breaking barriers and enriching his community. His work continues to shape the future of public safety and inspire young individuals, leaving a legacy of support, inclusion, and excellence.