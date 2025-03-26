Community Unites in Support of Paul Baglio

By Angela Guarino-Sawaya

On March 21, 2025, our community came together in an extraordinary way to support seven-year-old Paul Baglio, a brave young boy battling a rare cancer. The generosity, kindness, and love displayed that evening were overwhelming.

It was both an honor and a privilege to organize this fundraiser and I am truly grateful to have been entrusted with making it happen. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Annemarie Lara and Renee McGlew, whose tireless efforts and unwavering support were instrumental in making this event possible. Thank you for believing in me.

One of the most touching moments of the night was the police escort orchestrated by Lieutenant Robert Impemba of the Revere Police Department. His leadership in coordinating the escort—with departments from Revere, Winthrop, Everett, Boston, State Police, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Revere Fire Department—made the moment unforgettable. Paul’s smile said it all when he received his own personalized police shirt, hat, and badge from the Lieutenant as well as a special visit from Police Dog Officer Charlie. He was also presented with a birthday party certificate from the Revere Police Department and a fire truck ride from the Revere Fire Department.

A special thank you goes to Mayor Patrick Keefe, who officially proclaimed March 21, 2025, as “Paul Baglio Day,” honoring Paul’s incredible strength and spirit. State Representative Jeff Turco also presented Paul with a special certificate, recognizing his resilience and Senator Lydia Edwards gave Paul words of encouragement and support. Pastor Paul Cacchiotti blessed him and his family.

This event would not have been possible without the support of so many wonderful people. Actor and comedian Jay “The Boston Guido” and NESN’s Wicked Bites superstar Steve D’Amato (The Boston Snacker) kept the energy high as our emcees. They brought laughter and energy to the night and their talent was insurmountable.

The Beachmont VFW generously donated their hall, helped with setup and cleanup, and collected over $700 in donations at the bar.

I am incredibly grateful to all the local businesses and restaurants that stepped up to donate food, gift cards, and financial support, including: Antonia’s (Revere), Kowloon’s (Saugus), Billy C’s (Revere), Avellino’s (Medford), Blackstrap (Winthrop), Nick’s Place (Winthrop), The Line Bar & Grill (Everett), Carmela’s (East Boston), New Deal (Revere), Mexico and Tu Casa (Winthrop), La Hacienda (Revere), The Good Diner (Revere), Milano’s (East Boston), Meridian Market (East Boston), The Meat Market (Winthrop), Spinelli’s (East Boston), Volare (Revere), Kelly’s Pub (East Boston), BJ’s, Manne’s, Torretta’s , Blanca’s Bakery (Revere), Nick’s Place (Revere Beach) Premier (Somerville), The Brown Jug (Chelsea), Nonni’s Pizza (Revere), and homemade cookies and brownies by Lilly.

The entertainment was nothing short of amazing! DJ Rob Bulla, the talented duo, Déjà Vu, the mother/daughter trio Family Affair, Grammy-nominated artist and actor Ricky Eric, classically trained singer Christine Viarella, entertainer Ed Sinibaldi, Bianca McGlew, the dancers from Saint Mary’s Dance Team, and dance soloist Arianna Lara all contributed to making the night extra special.

A special thank you to Saber Abougalala, owner of The Good Diner, and Police Chief David Callahan, who stepped in to serve food when they saw the need. Their kindness and leadership were truly inspiring.

With over 300 people in attendance, this event proved just how much love and support our community has for Paul and his family. Thank you to Revere TV and The Revere Journal’s Cary Shuman for covering this beautiful night.

I am also incredibly grateful to my colleagues who attended and supported this effort: Mayor Patrick Keefe, State Representative Jeff Turco, Senator Lydia Edwards, Councilor Joanne McKenna, Councilor Paul Argenzio, Councilor Juan Jaramillo, School Committeewoman Aisha Milbury Ellis and Councilor Ira Novoselsky, who generously donated Red Sox tickets for auction. Thank you to Councilor Anthony Cogliandro for donating a gift certificate for Revere Karate Academy and Councilors Marc Silvestri & Chris Giannino for their donations.

To everyone who donated, helped sell raffles, participated, or attended—thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your generosity will help ease the burden on Paul’s family during this difficult time. Most of all, seeing Paul’s infectious smile made every effort worthwhile.

God bless you all!

Ward 5 Councilwoman

Angela Guarino-Sawaya