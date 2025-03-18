FKO Receives MGH $300,000 Grant for Innovative Apprenticeship

Special to the Journal

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is excited to have received of Mass General Brigham Community Health Impact Funds for a groundbreaking new out-of-school time (OST) apprenticeship that is advancing economic mobility for low- and moderate-income residents in Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop, Massachusetts.

This funding is part of $3 million that has been awarded to 15 local organizations to support economic mobility and financial stability initiatives in Boston and North Suffolk County. The Phillip and Susan Ragon Building, a multi-year construction project that will result in a state-of-the-art clinical care building on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus, triggered this landmark investment through the Massachusetts Determination of Need (DoN) process.

This new grant partnership between FKO and MGH will ignite hope and opportunity for individuals across their service areas and strengthen essential programs for working families. “We are deeply grateful to MGH for believing in our vision and for becoming a vital partner in creating lasting change by empowering both OST educators and the youth they serve,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of FKO.

MGH’s significant investment will enhance FKO’s newly launched apprenticeship program, which is the first of its kind for full-time OST workers nationwide. FKO’s unique model offers full-time paid positions while participants complete a formal apprenticeship recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor and registered with the Massachusetts Division of Apprentice Standards (DAS).

FKO designed the apprenticeship model to help individuals build lasting careers in a field that plays a critical role in child development. It equips participants with the tools they need to succeed in high-demand roles and addresses workforce shortages while fostering a more inclusive and sustainable OST workforce by recruiting from the communities FKO serves.

In addition to full-time employment, apprentices receive fair compensation and benefits such as healthcare and paid time off, along with 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning, 150 hours of formal training, and 1:1 mentorship to support their personal professional development. Upon completion, apprentices earn a certificate and acquire valuable, marketable skills that can propel them toward long-term economic well-being and upward mobility.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities have faced more significant barriers to economic mobility, including job loss, increased housing insecurity, limited access to education and healthcare, and a widening digital divide. These challenges have made it harder for individuals to achieve financial stability and upward mobility, highlighting the urgent need for targeted interventions.

“Access to greater economic mobility is essential to advancing health equity, particularly in historically marginalized communities,” said Elsie Taveras, MD, MPH, Chief Community Health and Health Equity Officer at Mass General Brigham. Taveras further emphasized that achieving financial stability and economic mobility will enable individuals to prioritize their health while building generational wealth for themselves and their communities.

“The OST apprenticeship demonstrates a profound investment in individuals by placing them on the path toward financial stability and upward mobility, while simultaneously strengthening our programs and fostering a brighter future for the youth we serve,” said Kneeland Keegan.

FKO remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional programming and create meaningful opportunities that uplift children, families, and the OST workforce.

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is a leading provider of high-quality afterschool north of Boston. With nearly forty years of experience, FKO programs offer safe and nurturing environments where children can learn, grow, and thrive beyond regular school hours.

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic health care system, uniting great minds to solve the hardest problems in medicine for our communities and the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a nonprofit organization committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations with several Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.