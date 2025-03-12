Sen. Edwards Named Chair of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary

Special to the Journal

Third Suffolk District – March 10th, 2025 – State Senator Lydia Edwards (D–East Boston) was named Chair of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary for the 194th Massachusetts Legislative Session. As Chair, Senator Edwards will also lead one of the most critical joint committees in the state legislature. The committee formerly handles all matters concerning crimes, penalties and sentencing, criminal offender record information, judiciary, including the recall of judges, the salaries of judges, court clerks and court officers of the various courts, probation officers, juries and jury duty, parole, registers of deeds. However, many of the constitutional issues, reproductive rights, civil rights, the UCC, gun rights have also been referred to the committee.

“I am grateful to Senate President, Karen Spilka for appointing me to this important role,” said Senator Edwards. “The Judiciary Committee plays an important role in drafting policies that affect the lives of every resident in our Commonwealth. As chair, I am committed to advancing justice, equity, and fairness in our legal system, and ensuring that the voices of all communities are heard as we continue to move forward”

The Joint Committee on the Judiciary reviews a wide range of issues including criminal law, civil rights, family law, and judicial appointments. Senator Edwards, before getting elected to the Boston City Council in 2017, has advocated for criminal justice reform, racial justice, immigrant rights, and policies that strengthen the rule of law while ensuring equal treatment for all residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.