Revere’s Skyla DeSimone soaring at Boston College

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Skyla DeSimone is leaving her footprint at Boston College. DeSimone is a double major studying Sociology and Studio Art, with a focus on Architecture along with a minor in Global Public Health.

Last month, Skyla was one of 5 students nominated to receive the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee Scholarship. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship recognizes a Boston College junior who has demonstrated superior academic achievement, extracurricular leadership, community service, and involvement with the African American community and African American issues both on and off campus.

In addition to her academic achievements, Skyla is making a difference outside the classroom including a recent trip to Jamaica as part of Boston College’s Jamaica Magis Service/Immersion Trip.

“My trip to Jamaica was truly a once in a lifetime experience. I had gone on this trip my freshman year with a group of Boston College students, organized by Father Michael Davidson. It was so eye opening and transformative, that I applied to be a student leader for this past Winter 2025 trip. I was able to lead the Magis experience alongside 3 other leaders and 22 more Boston College students.”

“We served at the Holy Family Primary School in the heart of Kingston, a public school that many of the underprivileged children attend. Each of us were assigned to a classroom to both serve the students and teacher. After school we’d travel to different parts of the island to interact with mustard seed communities and homes/shelters for abandoned children and elders. Much of our service is based on the ministry of presence. Simply being present is an expression of love and commitment to those we meant to serve. The people that we serve don’t need our help. They don’t need saving. All we are there to do is build connections and foster a loving community.”

“The Jamaican people are the most unconditionally loving people I have ever encountered. The children were quick to trust us as strangers, letting their guard down immediately with our arrival to the school. All they wanted was our guidance, love, and attention. Everyone in Jamaica is family. Every woman we met were our aunties, the men were our uncles, and the kids were our cousins.”

“I’ve learned more from the kids than they could ever learn from me: be quick to love and trust. Don’t be afraid to tell someone they mean something to you. When you are affirming someone’s character or beauty, look them in the eye to let them know that you truly mean it. These words don’t do justice to how special the island of Jamaica is, but it gives an idea of just how life-changing my time there was.”

A 2022 graduate of Revere High School, Skyla is the daughter of Sheri DeSimone. Skyla graduated in the top 10% of her class while excelling in lacrosse, basketball, field hockey, and track and field. She is also a competitive CrossFit athlete, achieving an impressive top 2% ranking on the worldwide CrossFIt leaderboard in 2024.