Revere and Everett Students Gain Vital Job Skills at Triangle Workshop

Special to the Journal

Last week (March 3-6), Triangle, Inc., a 54-year-old Malden disability services provider, hosted eight high school students from Revere and Everett for a four-day workshop series focused on employment skills. This unique opportunity is funded by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) with the near unanimous support of our local State House delegation as part of a larger program that funds more than five workshop series throughout eastern Massachusetts. Sessions include both classroom and community-based learning that help students with disabilities explore potential careers, develop resumes, practice interviewing skills, and general professionalism.

Last week’s workshop series was hosted by Triangle’s Prism Program in Malden, a program that works exclusively with autistic young adults by providing customized services in a judgement-free zone that fosters a strong community amongst members. While participating in the workshop series, autistic students from Revere and Everett gained familiarity with the materials and built a foundation of employment success that they will carry with them.

“This program is extremely productive and effective for students with an autistic diagnosis. Interacting with other students and facilitators with common goals of implementing ‘real life’ scenarios for our students reinforces skills that are necessary for job opportunities as our students navigate through high school and transition into the ‘real world,’” said Dr. Maureen Johnson, a Special Education and Life Skills teacher from Everett. “The use of a curriculum designed for the abilities of our Life Skills students supports their comprehension of the instruction presented during the four-day job training program.”

“Last week’s workshop series at our Prism Program is a huge win for everyone,” says Rachel Kaprielian, Triangle, Inc.’s CEO. “For students, they gain a boost immediately on their pathway to employment and adulthood as we work towards our mission of getting people with disabilities jobs as early in life as possible.”

The needs of autistic students are unique when compared to other groups. Triangle’s Prism Program was designed with those needs in mind. “Our programs are all designed to engage learners where they are at on their pathway and strongly take their personal goals into account,” said Travis Dion, Director of Autism Services at Triangle. “Collaborating with local schools is a great opportunity to extend our unique model of programming to more learners at a younger age.”