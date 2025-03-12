News Briefs

Hello ‘Lifesavers League:’ DPH to offer new emergency preparedness classes

The Revere Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Unit is proud to present the start of Revere’s ‘Lifesavers League,’ a series of community-based classes and programs aimed at preparing the Revere community for all types of emergencies. These courses will focus on emergency preparedness topics that affect Revere, and will be taught by members of the Department of Public Health, Revere Fire Department, and the American Red Cross.

Classes will include:

• Hands-only CPR

• BeReady – from the Red Cross

• Fire Safety and Prevention

• Importance of Rental Insurance

• Family Preparedness in the face of a climate emergency

Accessibility is a major priority for all programming through the ‘Lifesavers League,’ with most classes being offered in multiple languages, and childcare being offered during most classes. The first class (Hands-only CPR and BeReady) will be taught by the American Red Cross in both English and Spanish.

The inaugural ‘Lifesavers League’ course will be held Thursday, April 3, 2025 from 6:00 – 7:30pm at the George Colella Community Center (176 Garfield Ave). Community members can sign up at this link: https://forms.office.com/r/d6jmV7afuX. Class schedules can be viewed on the Public Health website, the City of Revere Events calendar or by calling the Public Health Department at 781-485-8486.

Adrienne Maguire, Emergency Preparedness Manager, commented, “Revere’s residents need to be prepared for all types of emergencies, but becoming prepared takes time and commitment. The Public Health Department is thrilled to introduce its newest program, the ‘Lifesavers League,’ to help all Revere families become better prepared for medical emergencies, fires, floods, or any other type of disaster.”