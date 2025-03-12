License Comm. Addresses Noise Complaints; Inspection Violations

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 19, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Dan Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was a request from Motivaction Wellness Club, LLC d/b/a Motivaction, 220 Broadway, Geliusia Zarifullina, manager, for an entertainment license as part of the fitness center’s operations. The requested entertainment was for widescreen cable TV and recorded music.

After a brief discussion with Ms. Zarifullina, who is one of the owners of the business, the commission unanimously approved granting the requested entertainment license, which will be used to enhance the club’s fitness classes.

Next up was an application from Hot Dog Au Au Corp., d/b/a Boss Hot Dogs, 750 Washington Ave., Ileinei Almeida de Oliveira, manager, for a change of hours to Monday–Wednesday 7 a.m.–12 a.m., Thursday–Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. The current operating hours are Sunday – Saturday 4 p.m.–12 a.m.

The representatives for the applicant told the commission that the purpose of the expansion of hours is to be able to serve breakfast in the early morning hours when there is a high demand, most of which is takeout.

“My concern is staying open until 3 a.m. on a Sunday night in a residential area could be a problem,” said Selevitch. Occena suggested a 3 a.m. closing on Friday and Saturday nights, but keeping the present 12 a.m. closing on Sunday night. Monroy also echoed that point of view.

The commissioners unanimously voted to enact those hours.

The third application came from Nandlal Boodoosingh, d/b/a Singh’s Roti Shop 2, 76 Revere Beach Boulevard, Nandlal Boodoosingh, manager, who was requesting a Common Victualler license with requested seating for 16 and requested hours from Sunday–Saturday 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Mr. Boodoosingh said he will be serving Caribbean food (as well as rotis) on the beach in his new establishment, which is next door to Bill Ash’s. Mr. Boodoosingh said he has been in business for 22 years and has an existing restaurant in Dorchester. When Occena asked, “Why Revere?” Mr. Boodoosingh replied, “I’ve lived in Revere for a while, so to open a restaurant here is the ultimate dream,” adding that he has been operating as a pop-up at the Revere Beach Festival for the past 15 years.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

AAM Kelly’s Revere, LLC, d/b/a Kelly’s Roast Beef Revere, 410 Revere Beach Boulevard, Frank Carolan, manager, submitted an application for the transfer of a Common Victualler License from Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., said license to be exercised at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard with requested hours of Sunday – Saturday 10 a.m.–11 p.m. and requested seating for the current 24 outside seats.

Lisa Whiteman, representing the new ownership, told the commissioners that everything essentially will be remaining the same, though Carolan noted that the new ownership may try some new items.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

A new restaurant, The Gibson Point Restaurant, LLC, d/b/a Mila’s, 1 Gibson Way, Suite 131, Michael Aldi, manager, submitted an application for an All Alcohol Restaurant License with requested hours from Sunday–Saturday 7 a.m.–12 a.m.. The requested seating is for 89 patrons inside and 50 outside and the requested entertainment is for widescreen cable TV, radio, DJ, amplifiers, karaoke, vocal/instrumental music, and dancing by patrons.

Demick O’Brien, who owns three restaurants (including the Fine Line) in Revere, represented the applicant. He said that the morning would feature a coffee shop/bakery concept and then transition to a bar/restaurant in the afternoon. He said the food to be served will be healthier than what may be typical in the city. He also noted that the developer of Gibson Point will be constructing similar apartment buildings in the Greater Boston area and is viewing this restaurant as a prototype for those complexes.

Occena and Monroy expressed reservations about the scope of the entertainment license. Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said she was satisfied with the requested 12 a.m. closing time, but suggested that there be no extension of those hours because of the proximity of the neighborhoods to the restaurant.

Occena suggested that the music should be required to stop at 11:30 and the commission approved the issuance of the license with that amendment.

The next item was a request for a one-day malt, wine, and entertainment license by Reyes Boxing Inc. for a boxing match at the Boston Harley Davidson on Squire Rd. on Saturday, March 15, from 3-10 p.m.

Michael Reyes said he will be bringing in four boxers from Ireland, with local fighters also appearing, for a professonal and amatuer boxing event. Reyes said that three police officers have been hired and bracelets will be issued to patrons over the age of 21 for service of alcohol.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission also conducted three hearings. The first pertained to the establishment at 21 Revere Beach Blvd., LLC, Michael Aldi, manager, regarding “multiple reports of neighborhood disruptions from noise and fights, and serving patrons after 2 a.m.”

Demick O’Brien, one of the owners of the establishment, appeared before the commission.

“We’ve been getting a fair amount of complaints about what’s been going on,” said Selevitch.

O’Brien explained that the problems have arisen since the establishment has tried to expand its business into the late-night hours. O’Brien said that after some discussion with the police about the issues that initially arose, most of the problems have been resolved. He also said that detail officers have been hired on weekends. Police Lieut. Sean Randall noted that since the detail officers have been hired, there have been no complaints.

Occena mentioned that he had visited the establishment on Friday night and observed no issues, but noted that the problems regarding noise complaints appear to occur on Sundays.

Selevitch made a motion to place the matter “on file,” which means that it will be subject to review if any further problems arise.

The next hearing pertained to “noise complaints” at Four Partners, Inc., d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard,

The owner of Antonia’s appeared on his own behalf. Selevitch said the noise problems appear to stem from doors being left open and the music bothering the neighbors. The new manager also appeared and explained the steps he will be taking to resolve the issues.

A resident of the area who has lived there for two years spoke of the noise issues. “You can hear the noise pouring out of the building, even when the doors are closed,” she said. “You can hear the noise throughout your apartment and it goes until after 2:00 a.m. The patrons also hang out afterwards and make noise.

“It is impossible to enjoy our residential space,” she added. “We cannot get to rest on the weekends, even with earplugs. You can go a couple of blocks down the street and still hear the music.”

Another resident reiterated that the music continues to play loudly until after 2 a.m. “Every business has a right to operate, but not at the cost of the peace, safety, and well-being of the residents,” she said.

A third neighbor who has been a resident for seven years also spoke. “The restaurant always has been there, but the problem we’re having is that the place is being actively advertised as a vibrant nightlife in a residential neighborhood after 10 p.m. Patrons are leaving after 2 a.m. and are parking in our building’s parking spaces. We are suffering a lot more than just noise.”

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya also spoke. “Their entertainment license is only until 12:30. They are not supposed to be playing loud music after 12:30,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “The most important thing for me right now is to shut that music off at 12:30.” She also suggested that the side door that is on the same side as the adjacent apartment building must stay closed.

Another resident played back a recording that he had made from inside his house with the windows closed at 1:20 a.m. “I see what you’re talking about,” said Occena.

“You have heard your neighbors,” said Selevitch, addressing the owner. “What are your thoughts?”

The owner spoke about the measures he is taking to reduce the noise, but he also made note of the slowdown in his business. The new manager added that he will work with the neighbors to address their issues.

Occena made a motion to amend the entertainment license as to the DJ, amplified music, and live bands to the hours of Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The commission voted in favor of the amendment.

“If this doesn’t work, we’ll come back and squeeze it a little tighter, and if it does work, maybe give some hours back provided everybody is in a good place and you work with the residents who deserve a good life,” said Selevitch in conclusion.

The next hearing concerned the alleged “failure to comply with mandated license requirements and inspection violations” by Squire Revere, LLC, d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport at 407 Squire Road, Stevan Merrill, manager.

Mr. Merrill, who is a vice-president of operations for the company (which operates 90 hotels), told the commission that there is some ongoing construction that led the Fire Dept. to make a request to change the smoke detectors to heat detectors. However, according to Selevitch, the Fire Dept. has not issued the state-mandated certificates of inspection.

Merrill asked for some additional time to work things out with the Fire Dept. and to resolve some of the other outstanding issues. Selevitch suggested that a firefighter be present on a fire watch detail in the building until the inspection issues are resolved.

However, inasmuch as the city has issued a cease and desist order as to any further work, the commissioners voted to table its enforcement action for 30 days to see whether the company can obtain the necessary inspection certificates.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Among the communications received by the commision in the past month were two from the Mass. ABCC, which gave its approvals for a new Malt/Wine Restaurant license for Que Arepa Corporation d/b/a Que Arepa and for a change of manager for Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant.

The meeting concluded with the commission renewing the following licenses for calendar year 2025:

Common Victualler:

Café Montecristo, Inc. d/b/a Montecristo Mexican Grill, 364 Broadway

F & J Juice Bar Café, Inc., 76 Shirley Avenue

Mass. Trips, Inc. d/b/a Esquite, 194 Shirley Avenue

Mass. Trips, Inc. d/b/a Revere Beach Pizzeria, 180 Shirley Avenue

Queen Associates, Inc. d/b/a Twist & Shake, 82 Revere Beach Boulevard

The Delta Hellenic Company, LLC d/b/a Revere House of Pizza, 354 Broadway

Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Black Marble Motorcycles, LLC d/b/a Boston Harley-Davidson, 649-1 Squire Road

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Atlantic Auto Body, Inc., 529 Broadway

Charlie’s Auto Exchange, Inc., 655 North Shore Road

Christopher Viarella, Jr. d/b/a Millennium Motors, 190 American Legion Highway

Entertainment:

Café Montecristo, Inc. d/b/a Montecristo Mexican Grill, 364 Broadway

Parking Lot:

Park ‘n Go d/b/a Park N, 44 Railroad Street

The next meeting of the commission is set for March 19.