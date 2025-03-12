 Families of Women Found Dead in Belize Urge Transparent Investigation

By Adam Swift

The families of the three Revere women who were found dead in a resort hotel room in Belize last month released a statement this week saying the details around the women’s deaths remain unclear and suspicious.

The cause of death for the victims, identified as Wafae El Arar, 26, Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, and Imane Mallah, 24, was determined to be acute pulmonary edema, or a build up of fluid in the lungs, according to officials in Belize.

The three women were found dead in a Belize resort hotel room on Feb. 22. According to reports, the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted custody of the three bodies for autopsy, with the women’s cause and manner of death remaining pending.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain unclear and suspicious, and we are seeking answers to understand what happened in Belize,” the families stated. “We urge the authorities in Belize and in the United States to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation so that we may find the truth and justice for Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae.”

The families said they are grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this heartbreaking time and ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as they navigate the profound sorrow.

In a statement released after the deaths of the three women, Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe said he heard widespread concern from the families and community members about the lack of transparency in this investigation, and the media narrative painted by Belizean authorities. He also vowed to “exhaust all avenues” in the U.S. and abroad to make sure there was a fair investigation into their deaths.

The statement from the families also aimed to tell the world about the “girls we knew and loved,” as related below:

Imane was a radiant spirit, and a beacon of kindness. She embraced life wholeheartedly, cherishing every soul that shared the journey with her. With her infectious smile, sparkling wit, and an unwaveringly optimistic heart, Imane illuminated every space she graced. Her friends often remarked that her presence was like a warm, comforting light, guiding them through even the darkest of times. She had a unique ability to listen deeply, making everyone feel heard and valued. Whether it was spending time with friends and family, engaging with her community, or simply her day-to-day life, Imane poured her heart into everything she did. Her laughter was contagious, and her stories were filled with humor and wisdom, leaving those around her both entertained and inspired. Imane’s excitement for life was matched only by her compassion for others, making her a cherished friend and an irreplaceable part of the community. She was our greatest love and we will miss her every day for the rest of our lives. Until we meet again in Jannah (paradise) Insha’ Allah (God Willing).

Kaoutar was more than just a daughter, a sister, an aunt and a friend — she was the light in our lives, someone whose kindness and warmth touched everyone she met. As the youngest daughter of four siblings, she held a special place in our family, bringing joy, laughter, and love into our home every single day. She was compassionate, caring, and deeply devoted to those she loved. Her heart was full of generosity, always putting others before herself and offering a listening ear, a comforting word, and unwavering support. She was a college student and worked as a residential support staff in a group home for troubled youth. Aspiring to join the police force, she eagerly awaited her opportunity to attend the police academy orientation. She was planning to visit Morocco with her parents in the summer. Before leaving for her flight, she prayed fajr (morning prayer for Muslims) and expressed to our mother how afraid she is of flying. We cannot put into words the depth of our grief and the void that Kaoutar’s passing has left in our hearts. With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of our beloved Wafae. She just turned 26 this month, she was full of life, dreams, and unwavering faith. Her name, meaning faithfulness and loyalty, was a true reflection of who she was — honest, kind, and deeply devoted to the people she loved. Wafae was a bright mind with a passion for women’s health. As a research technician at Massachusetts General Hospital, she dedicated herself to reproductive rights and was committed to making a difference in an area often overlooked in healthcare. She was so proud to have recently co-authored a journal article that she had been working on for months, hoping that her contributions would help women around the world. Just days before her passing, Wafae visited her older sister in North Carolina, spending time with her beloved niece and nephew. They will always remember her reading “Beauty and the Beast” in their playhouse, singing silly songs, and playing together at the park. She was their fun, loving aunt — the one who made every moment special. Wafae was also on a personal journey of faith, planning to wear the hijab this Ramadan alongside her younger sister. She prayed daily and had been translating the Quran into English, deepening her understanding and connection to her beliefs. To our mother, Wafae will always be the daughter who gifted her “forever flowers,” a symbol of the love and kindness she carried in her heart. To all who knew her, she was caring, funny, humble, and incredibly giving. She was a light in our lives, taken too soon. She will be deeply missed.