Three RHS Students Accepted to Colby College

The three seniors are part of Colby’s new ‘Commitment’ program

Special to the Journal

Three Revere High School seniors received the surprise of a lifetime last week. Led into the high school’s learning common, the students believed they were meeting with Tiffany Currie, RHS’s Coordinator of College, Careers & External Learning Opportunities.

Instead, the three seniors, Erta Ismahili, Endurance Nkeh, and Leonardo Mayorga, were met by Hannah Waltz, Colby’s Senior Assistant Director of Admissions, and Molly Hodgkins, Colby’s Deputy Dean of Enrollment Management, who offered them a spot at the prestigious Maine college next fall as part of the Colby Commitment Program.

Since 2014, the College has more than doubled its financial aid budget, increasing it from $28 million to nearly $60 million and raising almost $82 million, resulting in the creation of 129 new endowed funds. Due to this effort, the College can offer the Colby Commitment, a comprehensive initiative designed to recruit and support exceptional students from all socioeconomic backgrounds while reducing the financial barriers that might otherwise prevent them from experiencing the dynamic Colby education.

“This is the first year of our Colby Commitment series,” said Waltz. “We received a grant from the American Talent Initiative and Bloomberg Philanthropies to start this initiative. These (RHS) students that are sitting in front of us, are exactly why we did this. We found that we had different partnerships throughout the years that have been incredibly fruitful for us. They’ve been essential to the students who participated. But we wanted to work with schools, like Revere, and not only provide students with a pathway to admission to a highly selective liberal arts college but provide them with really great college guidance and advice.”

Erta said she was very grateful to have been a part of this program.

“Especially with the college application process, it kind of felt like I was alone in it,” she said. “It felt comforting to know that people (at Colby) had my back, and them being here to invite us, it feels like we’re being welcome. I appreciate it.”

Endurance said being accepted to a college that accepts less than 10 percent of applicants is exciting.

“I’m just really grateful for this entire process,” she said. “I think going into the college application process, my biggest fear was not getting into a school at all but also getting into a school and not being able to afford it. When I applied for the Colby Commitment, it was just a really exciting opportunity, not just for me but for my parents as well, to just know that this is such a great school that gives so much financial aid, and that just kind of lifted a huge burden off our family.”

Endurance added that having the Colby team come in person to tell her and her fellow students they’ve been accepted was exciting, and felt a lot more inviting and welcoming than just getting a random email or letter.

Leonardo, whose parents immigrated to this country when they were teenagers never went through the college process.

“I had no experience whatsoever with anything with college applications, financial aid, or FASA,” he said. “I didn’t even know what FASA was until last year. Then I heard about the Colby Commitment program and thought it was a great opportunity to learn the college application process even if I wasn’t accepted. Now that I know I’ve been accepted it is just a wave of emotions.”

The Colby Commitment ensures families with an income of $75,000 or less, approximately the median household income in the United States, with typical assets, will expect a parent or guardian contribution of $0. With the Fair Shot Fund, families with an income of up to $150,000 and typical assets will pay no more than $15,000 annually. According to 2021 Census Bureau data, approximately 80 percent of U.S. households earn less than $150,000. These commitments have made Colby one of the most affordable options for many talented students from low- and middle-income families.

“We are super excited,” said Hodgkins. “This is our first cohort as part of the program. So, these three admitted students, when they visit, will be among the first we’re welcoming to Admitted Students Day as part of the Colby Commitment. We just can’t wait and we’re so excited to have them there, and then to have them on campus in the fall. I can’t think of a better group to represent the first cohort.”