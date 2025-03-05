News Briefs

Rep. Giannino named Vice Chair of Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies

The Massachusetts House of Representatives have announced its committee assignments for the 2025-2026 Legislative Session. Jessica Giannino (D-Revere) was appointed House Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. “I am thankful to Speaker Mariano for appointing me to this leadership position; and to my Democratic colleagues for ratifying my nomination”, said Giannino. “I am eager to get to work and I am excited to work alongside House Chair Fiola and my House and Senate colleagues on the committee to drive economic development and ensure a prosperous future for our state.”

The Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies considers all matters relative to fostering economic growth, supporting innovation, and adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and industry. This committee also plays an important role in overseeing critical agencies, such as the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, and other organizations that promote business development and technological advancement.

In addition, Rep. Giannino was appointed to the House Committee on Human Resources & Employee Engagement and the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy.

Consumers Reminded to Be Alert for Imposter Scams during National Consumer Protection Week

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is kicking off National Consumer Protection Week, March 2-8, 2025, with a warning about the dangers of imposter scams. Imposters are scammers who work very hard to convince consumers they are a friend or relative, or that they are from a legitimate source, such as a bank or government agency. These fraudsters then take personally identifiable information (PII) and use it to steal victims’ money.

“There are many types of imposter scams,” Inspector in Charge (INC) Eric Shen of the Criminal Investigations Group says. “But they all start with messages like, ‘I’m in trouble…,’ ‘I need…,’ ‘You’ve won!..,’ or ‘I have a great offer for you!’ These scammers lull consumers into a false sense of trust, gain access to privileged information, and then drain financial accounts.”

“With a few simple tips, consumers can protect themselves from imposter scams,” INC Shen says:

• Take your time to make financial decisions. Whether it’s investments or unsolicited offers, like the lottery or sweepstakes, don’t rush into sending your money to someone you don’t know.

• Is it really a representative from your bank sending that email or text? To be certain, call your bank at the number you were given when you opened your account. Don’t call a number that you haven’t verified and never click on any links in an email or text.

• Grandparents: Before sending money to help a grandchild who says they’re in a desperate situation, make sure it’s really them! Call them or their parents at a number you recognize to confirm they sent you a message.

• If you meet someone over the internet who professes their love for you right away, but needs financial assistance to meet you, exit the conversation as quickly as you can.

• The Postal Service will NEVER send you an unsolicited text. Any text or email claiming you have a USPS delivery problem is designed to steal your PII. Delete these messages, but before you do, send the bogus text or email to [email protected].

• Put your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry at 1-888-382-1222 or at www.donotcall.gov.

• If you are a victim of a scam or suspect fraud, report it: Submit an online report to the Inspection Service or call us at 877-876-2455.

Remembering these simple tips will help keep consumers’ personal information and finances safe.

For more information on how to spot an imposter, visit their website at www.uspis.gov/ncpw-2025.

Lesley University, BHCC Announce Joint Admissions Agreement

Lesley University and Bunker Hill Community College are excited to announce the renewal of their Joint Admissions Transfer Program, which has helped hundreds of Boston-area students who opt into the program complete their bachelor’s degrees and is expected to help hundreds more.

The Lesley-Bunker Hill Joint Admissions Program, established in 2015, has provided over 350 students with a pathway to degree completion. Students interested in earning a degree in one of Lesley’s four pillars of study—education, mental health and wellbeing, art and design, or liberal arts and business—are admitted to both schools as first-year students and earn credits at Bunker Hill that will transfer to Lesley. Then, these students enter Lesley as juniors, having already established solid relationships with Lesley’s faculty and staff, with an understanding of how Lesley works, and knowing what they need to do and how Lesley will help them complete their degree. Lesley University President Janet L. Steinmayer says, “Lesley University is grateful to be able to continue to strengthen opportunities for students interested in careers in education, mental health and the arts, and to be able to help fill the gap in some of these critically need professions.”

Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Y. Eddinger says “This joint admissions agreement between Lesley University and Bunker Hill Community College will give students a seamless path from associate to bachelor’s degree, with the support they need to be successful every step of the way.” She adds, “BHCC and Lesley have a long history of collaboration, and this partnership will pave the way toward professional and economic mobility for our student

Lesley University is proud to be the first private university to partner with Bunker Hill Community College in a Joint Admissions Program, and proud to continue this program for another decade. Learn more about this groundbreaking program here.

Lesley University graduates more mental health professionals than any other college or university in New England. Located just outside of Boston near Harvard and Porter Squares in the vibrant city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Lesley is renowned for its unique portfolio of programs focused on Education, Mental Health and Art and Design. The university also offers Liberal Arts and Business Programs that support these key disciplines and a special program, the Threshold Program, for neurodiverse students seeking a college experience to learn independent living and working skills. About two-thirds of Lesley’s more than 4,500 students are graduate students; one-third are undergraduate and Threshold students. More at Lesley.edu.

How to Help When Someone With Alzheimer’s Wanders from Safety

“Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person with Alzheimer’s disease.” Stories like this occur frequently nationwide, because wandering is a common behavior among individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses. When you need to run this type of story in your area, here are tips from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America that individuals who encounter someone who is wandering can use to help them (after contacting first responders):

• Approach the person slowly and calmly from the front with your hands down.

• Introduce yourself in a soft, caring tone and explain you are there to help and listen. Offer your hand, make eye contact, and speak slowly.

• Check whether the person is injured.

• Don’t attempt to correct the person if they are unaware of their environment. Listen and be supportive.

Wandering prevention tips for family caregivers are also available through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.