Hundreds Participate in the 15th Annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash

Special to the Journal

On March 2, one of the coldest days of the year, 200 brave souls plunged into the icy 32-degree waters of Constitution Beach in East Boston for the 15th Annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash. The water was cold, but the shore was colder at a crisp ten degrees. The shivering crowd was a medley of people decked out in bathing suits and silly costumes like sharks and flamingoes who screamed and cheered as they ran into Boston Harbor for the big splash a little after noon.

The Shamrock Splash is a fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit Save the Harbor/Save the Bay in partnership with JetBlue for Save the Harbor’s Better Beaches Grant Program. The Better Beaches Grant Program awards small grants to individuals and organizations who produce free events in the summer on the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket.

Chris Mancini, Save the Harbor’s executive director said about the Better Beaches Grant Program, “The goal of the grant program is to support free public events that encourage people to get out on some of the country’s cleanest urban beaches and enjoy our spectacular urban natural resources. The grants focus on breaking down barriers especially for people of color, people who don’t speak English as a first language, and ADA-accessibility.”

The Splash exceeded its $50,000 goal by raising $55,910. Each community raised the following amounts for their summer beach programming:

• East Boston $9,138

• South Boston $8,953

• Lynn & Nahant $6,978

• Wollaston $6,589

• Nantasket $4,366

• Dorchester $3,838

• Revere $3,140

• Winthrop $2,908

After the splash, participants warmed up in the FMC Ice Sports rink and snagged a hot bowl of clam chowder from The Daily Catch and warm empanadas and rice and beans from Bono. Refreshing beverages were provided by Downeast, Sam Adams, Dogfish Head, Topo Chico and Goldpeak. Volo Boston included beach games and a lively DJ set by Rilla Force kept people smiling and moving outside despite the wind chill.