Anthony Parziale Announces for Councillor-at-Large Seat

By journal Staff

Anthony Parziale has officially announced his intent to run for the Councillor-at-Large position in Revere. The following is his announcement:

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for Revere City Councillor At Large. This campaign is about the people —it’s about putting The People First. For too long, hardworking families in our city have felt unheard and overlooked. That ends now.

Anthony Parziale with his children, Presley (left) and Noiram.

I’m running to be your voice at City Hall, to fight for the issues that matter most to you. We are in the mud together, your issues are my issues. The people deserve fair, transparent, accountable representation, and a local government that works for the people, and not the other way around.

This is not my campaign; it’s OUR movement. Together, we will ensure every Revere resident has a seat at the table and a real opportunity to thrive.

The time for change is now. Let’s stand together, work together, and win together—for our families, our future, and the city we all love.

‘The People First, Always’

—Anthony Parziale”