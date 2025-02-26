Obituaries 02-26-2025

Anthony Catino

He brought warmth and joy into the lives of those around him

Anthony F. Catino, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away at home with his wife by his side on February 18, 2025, at the age of 92. Born in Revere on February 29, 1932 to the late Fred Catino and Grace (Lizzo), Tony leaves behind a legacy filled with love, faith, and music. Anthony brought warmth and joy into the lives of those around him. He was a man deeply rooted in his faith, a dedicated member of the St. Anthony Holy Name Society, and a past member of the Revere Lodge of Moose and the Italian American Club. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Anthony was a man of many passions. He was a lifelong golfer and spent many hours with friends on the golf course. He was also willing to share his golf knowledge with anyone who asked! Tony played the trumpet for many years, and even when he stopped playing, he continued to avidly listen to music, especially enjoying jazz classics. Sitting down to a delicious meal was another of his pleasures and he always enjoyed dinner out with friends or family. Tony found joy in the happiness of his loved ones. His zest for life was infectious, and he left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He was the beloved husband to Lenora “Lee” (Cunha; a devoted father of David Catino and his wife, Susan of Maine, John Catino and his wife Nenita of California, Jean Evans and her husband Peter of Sandwich and Joseph Catino and his wife, Eleanor of East Boston and the late Anthony Joseph Catino ; dear brother of Fred Catino and his wife, Barbara of Salem, and the late Marie Fusco; cherished grandfather of David, Jennifer and Naomi Leather and Anthony, Gabriella, Lucia, and Angelina Catino, and great grandfather of Chance Leather. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, February 24 and a Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere MA, 02151. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Annette “Tina” D’Augusta

March 12, 1943 – February 18, 2025

Annette D’Augusta, known to most as Tina, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2025 at her home in Revere. She was 81 years old. Born in Boston on March 12, 1943 to the late Domenic Spagnolo and Esther (Acquaviva).

Tina was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, often putting the needs of others in front of her own. She loved people, and in return, she was deeply loved back.

She enjoyed music, dancing, crocheting, reading, taking long trips to the mall, playing cards with friends, and spending time in the pool or the beach in Florida. Above all, she cherished gathering around delicious home-cooked meals with family and friends. She never forgot a birthday or a holiday, always making sure to send cards, gifts and care packages to those she loved.

In addition to her warmth and generosity, Tina was a smart, dedicated, and diligent worker. Her home was always immaculately clean and beautifully decorated for every season, and she built long-lasting relationships working in banking and customer service, earning the admiration of colleagues and clients alike. Tina worked for many years as a senior manager for Alamo Rental at Logan Airport where she made many dear friends.

She was beautiful, inside and out, with an infectious laugh and smile. She loved daisies and taking care of her family, home and garden. Tina’s kindness, laughter, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Tina is survived by her loving husband, Peter D’Augusta; her son and daughter-in-law, Louis and Cathy D’Augusta; her grandchildren, Darcie Soltis and her husband, Joe, Julie D’Augusta and Daniel D’Augusta; her great-grandchildren, Zoe and Charlie Soltis; her loving siblings, Carol Sweezy and her husband, Robert of Stoneham, formerly of Melrose, Linda Lattanzi and her late husband, Peter of Reading, formerly of Revere, Ross Spagnolo of Virginia, Christine Wilder of Reading, Janet Walsh and her late husband, “Jack” of Wilmington, and Domenic “Paul” Spagnolo and his wife, Liz of New Jersey; her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Tony Iannillo; as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Sunday, February 23 with a Prayer Service in the funeral home. A Graveside Ceremony was held for Tina on Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St, Everett. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Divisions of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Mario Cimmino

He will be remembered as a family man who always put others first with a generous heart and the best taralli cookies

Mario Cimmino of Revere passed away on February 18, 2025, at the age of 85.

Born in Frattaminore, Naples, Italy on November 5, 1939, to the late Luigi and Carmela (Perrotta) Cimmino, he was the devoted husband of 64 years to Rosa (Lupoli) Cimmino; cherished father of Luigi (Janet) Cimmino, Diana Cuoco and her late husbandm Dennis, Frances (Steven) Cioffi and Michael (Amanda DiLando) Cimmino; beloved Nonno of Marissa Cimmino, Mario Cimmino and Michael Cioffi. Mario is survived by many loving family members including in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and his constant companion, his nephew, Joe Agostino.

He will be remembered as a family man who always put others first with a generous heart and the best taralli cookies.

Funeral Services for Mario were held Tuesday, February 25 with a prayer service at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons’ Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Entombment followed at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mario’s name to Mass General Hospital Cancer Center www.giving.massgeneral.org

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mario Cimmino, please visit our flower store.

Jean Allan

Retired Accountant

Jean N. Allan of Revere and Naples, FL entered rest on February 15, 2025, at the age of 100 years, 10.5 months.

The beloved wife of David J. Allan who predeceased her in 2019 at the age of 98. She was the devoted mother of Linda J. Allan and spouse, Pamela Comer of Naples, FL; dear daughter of the late Vincent and Jennie DeMauro; the loving sister of Anthony DeMauro, Frankie DeMauro, Vincent DeMauro II, Richard DeMauro and Edward , who all predeceased her; the loving aunt of Kim (DeMauro) Whitehurst, Robin (DeMauro) Harper, Elizabeth (DeMauro) Amero, Lisa (Allan) Barker, Anthony DeMauro, Vincent DeMauro, and more nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. She was especially fond of two grandnephews, Christopher Harper and Patrick Harper.

She grew up in Revere, graduated from Revere High School, and raised her family in Revere. She worked full time as an accountant for Beneficial Finance Corporation in Chelsea for many years. She was a dedicated member of the Daughters of Italy in Revere.

She spent many years in New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee entertaining her family and friends before moving to Naples, FL to enjoy the beach life and sunshine.

She loved to read, and she traveled through Europe, the US, South America, and the Caribbean Islands. She cherished time spent with family, friends, and invited one and all to her home for a great Italian meal.

A funeral service for Jean Allan will be held on March 1, 2025 from 9 to 10 a.m. with a prayer service at 9:30 a,m.. at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to your favorite charity.

Steven G. Clayman

He followed his dream of entrepreneurship, building businesses, first in the evolving computer industry and later in executive recruitment and real estate development

Steven G. Clayman of Boston and Brewster, Massachusetts, with lifelong roots in Chelsea, died on February 3, 2025 at the age of 82. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Nancy (Hedén) Clayman; his daughters, the pride and joy of his life, Amanda Clayman and Alyse Clayman; his sons-in-law, Tom Levenberg and Drew Bulfer, who he loved from day one and mentored in the world of real estate; his adored and adoring grandchildren, Anna and Max Levenberg, Maeve and Riley Bulfer; and his niece, Kate Clayman, and her family.

He treasured his extended family near and far, especially his cousin, Bruce Chase, his nieces and nephews, colleagues and loyal employees, his children’s in-laws and friends, and even his grandchildren’s friends. He enjoyed connecting with those both similar and so different from him sharing many laughs and meaningful conversations, often parting with an “I love you.”

Steve was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Anne (Novack) Clayman, and his younger brother, Richard. Steve graduated in 1960 from Chelsea High School – a good student, participated in track, and often bragged, especially to his grandson, of attaining very high scores playing basketball, though we doubt the veracity of those memories!

Steve furthered his education at Tufts University, class of ’64, where he majored in electrical engineering and then at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, where heachieved his MBA, Class of ’66, and met his wife-to-be.

Unlike most of his fellow classmates at Tuck School, Steve followed his dream of entrepreneurship, building businesses, first in the evolving computer industry and later in executive recruitment.

For most of his career, Steve partnered with his brother in real estate development having lunch, and often breakfast, every weekday of their adult lives. They built their business on a handshake and never a “beef.” Sited in Chelsea, their company continues to provide housing options serving families in working class communities.

His wife, Nancy, described their relationship, “My husband had a zest for life I witnessed through all our years together. His primary focus was always family, followed closely by an interest in and caring for friends, co-workers, and, yes, strangers who crossed his path. If he was your friend, you felt his presence, his focus on you, his loyalty and support. As a stranger – a restaurant server, an Uber driver, someone down and out looking for help on the sidewalks of Boston – you felt seen.

“Though son-in-law, Tom, now heads the family business, Steve never really retired. Up until the last month of his life, he had a number of business ventures simmering in the background, Excel sheets detailing the options, with the same level enthusiasm that propelled him 60 years before. His passion for learning unending.

“Steve was my partner for 60 years. I was never bored in his presence. His love of life translated to our time together. As an example, Steve sent me several emails every day, though in our years of retirement, we shared little more than 1000 square feet of living space. When he complained I didn’t read his emails, I often irritably asked him to just talk to me. He would leave in a huff, and I would guiltily check his recent sends. One day I find four: 1) a link to a writer’s workshop I might be interested in; 2) a link to new treatments for leg cramps (I had complained of same that morning); 3) a link to an editorial about Israel he suggested we discuss over dinner that night; and 4) an invite to our favorite comedy club where we were the oldest attendees, by far, and both enjoyed immensely. That was my Steve – loyal, supportive, caring, and fun – my partner in life. I will miss him always.”

Steve and Nancy raised their family in Concord, Massachusetts and, as his daughters shared at his funeral, gave them both deep and meaningful roots and the wings to soar. His daughter, Amanda, shared his values of humor, intellectual curiosity, independence, care for others, and love of friends and family especially his grandchildren, particularly relishing in all of their uniqueness. His daughter, Alyse, went on to share that perhaps contrary to his innate Jewish father sensibilities, he encouraged her and her sister to take risks, to live their best lives even if far from home, and truly enjoyed their daring and sense of adventure explaining, “As much as he may have hated it, he drove us to the airport, tucked a sawbuck in our pocket, and waved us off – over and over again. It was his greatest gift to us.”

Donations in Steve’s honor can be made to the Middlebridge School, where his grandson is a graduate and his daughter, Amanda, serves on the board, 333 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI 02882 or Jewish Family and Children’s Service of San Franscisco, where his daughter, Alyse, works overseeing programs serving those in need here and in Israel, P.O. Box 159004, San Francisco, CA 94115.

Steve’s funeral service can be viewed on Congregation Shirat Hayam’s YouTube channel.

Pasqua Signorino

Very family oriented, she adored spending time and taking care of those she loved

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, February 27th from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Pasqua (Parlato) Signorino, of Revere who passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Saturday, February 22, 2025. She was 84 years old. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Ave, Revere, at 11:30 a.m.

Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Pasqua was born on March 1, 1940 in Pietraperzia, Italy, to the late Filippo and Lucia (Salvaggio) Parlato. She was the eldest of five siblings and spent the first 25 years of her life in Italy before emigrating to the United States to marry her best friend, Salvatore, on August 26, 1965. Together, they built a life in East Boston and then in Everett for some time and later made their home in Revere in the early 1980’s.

Pasqua was the matriarch of her family, helping to raise her four siblings and later her own daughters. She was an amazing cook, known for her skill and proficiency in the kitchen. In her younger years, she loved dancing and hosting gatherings with friends. She enjoyed being outside and found peace in her garden. Pasqua cherished the home she built, but nothing could compare to her home country. She was truly proud of her heritage. Above all, she was very family oriented and adored spending time and taking care of those she loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Pasqua was the cherished wife of the late Salvatore Signorino, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage prior to his passing on December 11, 2021; the devoted mother of Borina Forte and her husband, Daniel of Revere and the late Lucy Signorino; adored grandmother of Noah Forte of Peabody and Owen Forte of Revere; dear sister of Rose Maniscalco and her husband, Charlie, Tina Bergeron, Phyllis Ward and her husband, Harry, Josephine Procopio and her husband, Vincent. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Dianne McNamara

Oct. 9, 1952 — Feb. 15, 2025

Dianne Mary McNamara passed away peacefully on February 15, 2025 at the age of 72.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, dedicating her life to her family with love and care. She raised her four children—Kim, Shaun, Dennis, and Brian—with unwavering support and pride. Later in life, she embraced her role as a grandmother to five, bringing them the same warmth and devotion that defined her character.

Dianne was known for her kindness, humor, and open heart. She was always there for those in need, offering a listening ear and quiet strength. Her presence brought comfort to many, leaving an enduring impact on those who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Kim McNamara, Shaun McNamara, Dennis McNamara, and Brian McNamara, as well as her five beloved grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis G. McNamara.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you honor her memory by sharing a kind word or lending a hand to someone in need, just as she always did.