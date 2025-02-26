It was Great to See Captain Mike Eruzione at the Big Game

We just wanted to mention that it was great to see Winthrop’s own Mike Eruzione serving as the honorary captain of Team USA for the big game with Canada (whose honorary captain was Wayne Gretzky) at the TD Garden last week for one of the biggest international hockey games in several years.

It was 45 years ago this past week (on Feb. 22, 1980) that Mike scored his epic, game-winning goal vs. the Russians at the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid and two days later led the U.S. to the gold medal victory vs. Finland — the Miracle on Ice that Sports Illustrated labeled as THE #1 sports event of the 20th century.

Capt. Mike’s presence on occasions such as these not only brings back those stirring memories (“Do you believe in miracles!!!” in the immortal words of Al Michaels), but also reminds us of a time when sports uniquely had the ability to bring us together and to transcend whatever forces might divide us as a nation.