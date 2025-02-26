Establishing Their Roots

Northeast Regional’s outstanding dental assisting program is leading to successful careers

By Cary Shuman

Erin Selvitella, head of the dental assisting program at Northeast Regional Vocational Technical High School, is rightfully proud of the many students who are preparing to receive a career-generating certificate that will open doors in their chosen field, some as early as this June.

Selvitella and a group of her students traveled to Revere recently for a video presentation produced by Revere TV and its highly acclaimed executive director Dale Dunbar.

“The students have prepared presentations on infant and toddler oral healthcare, periodontal disease, brushing and flossing instructions, and restorations,” explained Selvitella.

Northeast students in the program graduate with a vocational certificate in dental assisting. Once students turn 18 years old, they can register with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as dental assistants. There are currently 78 students in the Northeast dental assisting program.

“We are very proud of this program,” said Selvitella.

Revere students are thankful for their

education at Northeast

Two of the outstanding students in the program from Revere, seniors Jeremias Ramirez and Sadie DeRuosi, spoke about the valuable educational training they have received at Northeast Regional the past four years.

“I’ve enjoyed the program. The teachers are very friendly and they’re very good at making sure we are understanding everything that we are learning,” said Ramirez. “The friends and classmates that I have at Northeast have made the whole process very enjoyable, fun, and productive.”

Ramirez said he will take a job in the dental assisting field immediately after his graduation in June, though he may matriculate at college in the future.

DeRuosi said she selected dental assisting as her specialty at Northeast because “it was fun and creative.”

“Throughout the exploratory, they offered us a lot of things to learn, and I really enjoy it,” said DeRuosi, noting that she has been acquiring knowledge of “teeth anatomy, head and neck anatomy, radiology,” and other aspects of dental medicine.

DeRuosi said she “will attend community college, earn my associate’s degree, and become a hygienist.”

“This program has been very helpful,” said DeRuosi. “It prepares you well for college. It takes a lot of work and commitment, but it’s worth the effort. I want to thank my teachers. I appreciate all that they do for us. They work with us at our own pace, and they’re always available to help us after school. They chaperone trips for us to places like Yankee Dental to see things outside the classroom.”

Supt. DiBarri, SC

member Caggiano laud the students and program

Supt. David DiBarri and Northeast Regional School Committee Anthony Caggiano attended the students’ presentation at Revere TV.

DiBarri expressed his pride in the dental assistance program and the accomplishments of the students.

“I just want to say how proud I am of the students,” said DiBarri. “They do a great job. This has been one of our most successful programs at the school. Three of our teachers are Northeast alumni. We’ve had alumni who have become dentists and hygienists. The sky’s the limit. Their parents should be proud of them.”

Said Caggiano, who is also a member of the Revere School Committee, “I’m so proud of these students who are taking advantage of the superb vocational opportunities at Northeast and setting a strong foundation for their future careers.”