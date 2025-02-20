Revere Resident Honored with Northeastern Engineering Teaching Award

By Adam Swift

During her 14 years teaching at Northeastern University, Revere resident Dr. Kathryn Schulte Grahame has been recognized several times for her exceptional service and service in support of her students.

Last month, at the 27th Annual College of Engineering Faculty and Staff Awards, Grahame was the recipient of the Martin W. Essigman Outstanding Teaching Award. The Essigman teaching award takes its place on Grahame’s 2022 Excellence in Mentoring Award, 2017 Outstanding Teachers of First Year Engineering Students award, and 2013 New Advisor of the Year award.

Grahame is a Teaching Professor at Northeastern University and the Associate Director of the First-Year Engineering Team at Northeastern University. The focus of this team is on providing a consistent, comprehensive, and constructive educational experience that endorses the student-centered, professional, and practice-oriented mission of Northeastern University.

Residents in Revere may also know Grahame through her dedication and service to the city as a member of the library board of trustees and as the Beachmont School PTO treasurer.

“I was nominated by formal letters from several students and my colleagues,” said Grahame. “It is a true honor when your former students and co-workers go out of their way to recognize your craft.”

While Grahame said she was happy to take part in the formal awards ceremony at the College of Engineering, she said it meant even more to her when the Dean for the College of Engineering, Gregory Abowd, stopped into her classroom while she was teaching after the ceremony.

“He came to congratulate me in front of my current students and I got a round of applause (from the audience that matters most to me!),” Grahame said. “When he did that for me in the more intimate classroom space, I felt both humbled and truly seen in that moment. I am deeply grateful for this recognition from the college for my teaching efforts.”

Grahame said being honored, especially by colleagues and former students, reinforces the feeling that she is making a difference with her teaching.

Teaching a freshman class can present unique challenges and rewards, for the teachers and the students, she said.

“Think of it as kindergarten for engineers,” Grahame said. “It’s the first time they are away from their parents, and (you) are teaching them a different way to think on the engineering and design level.”

While many of the students have never faced much failure at the high school level, in their first year at engineering college, Grahame said they need to get used to learning from failure and being able to do better the next time they do something.

“All the kids took AP in science and calculus and have been overachievers for many years,” Grahame.

She said part of her job is being able to show the students the benefit of failure and how to move forward.

A New Jersey native, Grahame said she loves living in Revere, with its proximity to the ocean, the city, and its neighborhoods of families with long roots in the community.