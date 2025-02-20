Revere Police takes Part in the 2025 BFIT Challenge

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On February 2, the TD Garden was not filled with fan but first responders, military members and community members who helped raise $1 million dollards for first responder and military families. The event included walking or running up flights of stairs. Ten members of the Revere Police Department, and one officer’s brother, participated to raise money for the Seal Legacy Foundation. The SEAL Legacy Foundation is dedicated to providing support to families of wounded and fallen United States Navy SEALs, educational assistance for SEALs and their families, and other charitable causes benefiting the SEAL community. The Foundation was founded by SEALs, is run by SEALs, and supports the brave men of the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams.

According to their website, “The 9th annual BFit Challenge powered by National Grid is a one-of-a-kind event that invites all first responders, military, and ANYONE in the community to walk, run or step to benefit First Responder & Military Charities. The event also takes place to raise awareness around health & wellness. Over 2,500 people participated in this year’s challenge, which is 1,000 more than during the 2024 challenge.