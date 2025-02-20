Obituaries 02-19-2025

James LoChirco Sr.

His life was a captivating testament to the power of faith, family and love

James V. LoChirco Sr. of Revere passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 83.

Born in Terrasini, Sicily on August 8, 1941, to the late Salvatore and Dorothy (Moretti), his life was a captivating testament to the power of faith, family, and love.

After the passing of his late wife of 56 years, Camille (DeAngelis), James kept her memory alive for the rest of his life, a testimony of true love. James enjoyed participating in weekly Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, grabbing coffee at Market Basket with his friends, cooking delicious meals, cracking jokes with everyone he met, taking care of his garden, and, most importantly, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons: James V. LoChirco Jr. and his wife, Edith of Revere and Stephen LoChirco and his wife, Rosa of Londonderry, NH. He was a cherished Papa to Sara LoChirco of Revere, Vanessa Gentile and her husband, Christian of Conway, NH, and James LoChirco III and his fiancé, Kerri Foley of Medford; adored Great Grandpapa of Zander Gentile; dear brother of Frank LoChirco of North Reading and the late Vinnie Riccobono and caring brother-in-law to Joseph Riccobono of Medford. He is also survived by loving friends and family.

His Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923 or to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 670 Washington Ave, Revere, MA 02151.

We invite all those whose lives were touched by James to share their memories and upload photos to the memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. Let us come together to celebrate the life of a man whose love and dedication knew no bounds. Your memories and tributes will serve as a reminder of the profound impact James had on all our lives.

Margaret Lorraine Alexander

A Licensed Social Worker and a Drug and Alcohol Counselor, she dedicated her career to helping others

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Margaret Lorraine Alexander’s passing on February 13, 2025 at the Woburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Boston on August 17, 1942, Lorraine dedicated her career to helping others. She was a Licensed Social Worker and a Drug and Alcohol Counselor. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated student. She received her degrees from both Bunker Hill Community College and Northeastern University. She adored her family and made sure she was in regular contact with all those she loved. In her leisure time, she found joy in reading, going to movies, traveling and spending time with her beloved cats and dogs.

Lorraine leaves behind her cherished cousins Joan (Deangelis) Merullo of Revere, Patricia (Deangelis) Ministeri of Lynnfield, Maureen Canty of Duxbury and Robert (Bobby) Coghlan of Chatham. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Helen Alexander, her dear friend, Anne L. Rice, her cousin, Richard (Dick) Coghlan and her nephew, George Ministeri Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a noon prayer service at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 328 Revere St., Revere. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetry in Everett will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine’s name to The Pine Street Inn, www.pinestreetinn.org.

Antonia DeCaro

Of Revere

Antonia DeCaro of Revere, entered into rest on February 13, 2025, at the age of 86. The beloved wife of Matteo DeCaro for 64 years, she was the loving sister of Lucia Greco of Malden and Maria Pezzi of Revere. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in both the DeCaro and Leone families. Antonia was predeceased by her parents, Luigi and Viola Leone, as well as her brothers, Giovanni, Giuseppe, and Emilio Leone.

Visitation for Antonia was held on Tuesday, February 18 at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A funeral service will be today, Wednesday, February 19 at 9 a.m. at Buonfiglio Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden.