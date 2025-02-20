NeighborHealth Appoints Dr. Sebastian Hamilton as V.P., Chief Pharmacy Officer

Special to the Journal

NeighborHealth today announced the appointment of Dr. Sebastian Hamilton, BSPharm, RPh, PharmD, MBA, 340B ACE, as Vice President, Chief Pharmacy Officer. A nationally recognized leader in pharmacy and healthcare strategy, Dr. Hamilton brings over two decades of experience overseeing large-scale pharmacy operations, expanding service lines, and mentoring the next generation of pharmacy professionals. In this role, he will lead NeighborHealth’s growing pharmacy operations, including brick-and-mortar locations, specialty pharmacy services, and the statewide delivery program, ensuring seamless access to affordable medications for patients across Massachusetts. Dr. Hamilton will also implement other key innovative strategies like artificial intelligence that will be instrumental in enhancing NeighborHealth’s operational efficiencies.

Prior to joining NeighborHealth, Dr. Hamilton served as Chief Pharmacy Officer of Operations and Community and Ambulatory Partnerships at Boston Medical Center, where he led a team of more than 300 professionals and managed operations generating approximately $900 million in annual revenue. His leadership extended beyond operations, spearheading innovative workforce development programs, including a pharmacy technician trainee internship for high school students and an ASHP Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership residency program in collaboration with the University of North Carolina.

“Dr. Hamilton is an exceptional leader who brings not only deep expertise in pharmacy operations and strategy but also a passion for community-driven care and workforce development,” said Greg Wilmot, President and CEO of NeighborHealth. “We are fortunate to have him join an already outstanding pharmacy team, and I look forward to seeing how his leadership and vision will further enhance our pharmacy services, ensuring our patients receive the medications they need, when they need them.”

Dr. Hamilton’s personal and professional journey fuels his commitment to equitable healthcare access. “Growing up in Harlem and the Bronx, I learned early on the importance of creating your own narrative and breaking barriers,” said Dr. Hamilton. “Joining NeighborHealth allows me to align my career with my core values—serving diverse communities that remind me of where I started. I’m honored to work alongside such a dedicated pharmacy team, and together, we will continue expanding access to high-quality, affordable care.”

In addition to his leadership in health system pharmacy, Dr. Hamilton has extensive public service experience, having served 15 years with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He is also a former President and Vice President of the Delaware State Board of Pharmacy and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy, where he continues to serve on to help shape pharmacy policy and practice across the state.

Dr. Hamilton earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York, his MBA in Health Care Administration from Wilmington University, and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida.

“I want to ensure that those who need the most help receive the best care,” Dr. Hamilton added. “I relate to this community—it’s how I’m wired. I’ll always be that guy from the Bronx, committed to making a difference.”