The Stage is Set in Revere

Daniel Luberto will perform in concert Feb. 21 at Oceanside

By Cary Shuman

With 60,000 followers on Instagram and performances in Miami, New York City, and Colombia in 2024, Daniel Luberto is gaining international attention for his dynamic singing and dancing.

Luberto, owner of Luberto’s Bakery on Broadway, also starred in a musical show that attracted 600 guests on a Boston cruise last summer.

Luberto is now poised for his first-ever appearance on stage in Revere when he headlines a concert Feb 21 (10 p.m.) at Oceanside, 1290 North Shore Road. Vocalists Maggie Aguilar and Luz Mel will open the show individually and then perform as back-up singers to Luberto in the main event.

“I’m very excited to perform in Revere, I can’t wait,” said Luberto during an interview at his bakery last week.

Luberto said his performance will include a mix of English, Spanish, and Italian songs, languages in which he is fluent.

“We’ll mix it up,” said Luberto. “There will be a a little rock, soft music, dancing music to satisfy everyone’s taste.”

Fans also may get to enjoy Luberto’s version of “Footloose,” a song made famous in the 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon. Luberto’s “Footloose” video has drawn 58,000 viewers on YouTube.

It could be said that Luberto has preparing for a lifetime for the show in Revere.

“I have been training in vocals since I was at eight years old,” said Luberto. “My father [Domingo] used to take me for singing lessons when we lived in Argentina. At first, I hesitated because I told my dad I wanted to be drummer, not a singer.”

Luberto, in fact, took on the role of drummer in his own band, Confidential, which was building a huge following before COVID-19 struck in 2020 and derailed the band’s momentum. Luberto said he would often perform songs with the band.

“I started singing again, and it just took off,” related Luberto. “My first video got 4,000 likes, and I just kept going with it.”

Luberto has become known for two well-received elements in his shows. One is interactions with the audience. “You have to keep your audience happy and make them sing and clap with you,” said Luberto. “People go out to have fun, so you have to give them that. They’ve paid for a show, so you have to give them a show.”

The piece de resistance in Luberto’s act is reportedly his choice of costumes, which concertgoers say bring together a dazzling combination of Elvis and Liberace, kings of rock ‘n roll and piano respectively.

“I won’t say what I’ll be wearing on stage,” said Luberto. “I want to surprise the audience.”

Luberto said he is rehearsing daily for his concert and ready to “bring my best” to Oceanside.

“This is my hometown – I love Revere,” said Luberto. “I have a gift for them. I hope they’ll come and support me.”

Mayor Keefe a fan of his music

Ticket sales have been brisk for Luberto’s concert. Luberto can count on the support from the city’s chief executive, Mayor Patrick Keefe.

“I know we’ll have a contingent from my office attending the concert,” said Keefe. “I have been watching Danny for a few years now on YouTube. He’s impressed a lot of us in Revere and all over the Northeast. His talents go far beyond a ricotta pie, although if his performance is as good as his bakery, I’m thinking we will see him at larger venues soon enough.”