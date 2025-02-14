Obituaries 02-12-2025

Giovanni E. “Johnny” Rizzo

Although it was not long enough, his family filled his life with love and memories

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, February 13th from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Giovanni E. “Johnny” Rizzo who died on Saturday, February 8 th at the Massachusetts General Hospital with his loving and devoted family constantly by his side following a life long battle with Cerebral Palsy. Johhny would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on February 20th. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St. Revere. Interment immediately following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Johnny was born in Malden to his loving parents, Lenny and Maria Rizzo on February 20, 1983. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and had the love, care and support of his parents, siblings and grandparents. He was always surrounded by people who loved him and made him happy. He loved all his nieces and nephews and enjoyed whenever they were around him.

He attended school, at the United Cerebral Palsy School and made friends with students, faculty and staff. Johnny’s life, although it was not long enough, was filled with love and memories by his family.

He was the loving son of Ermelindo “Lenny” Rizzo and Maria (Mantia) Rizzo of Revere, the adored grandson of Rosetta Mantia, cherished brother of the late Ralph Rizzo and his wife, Melissa Chiet Rizzo, Anthony Rizzo and Courtney Mahoney, Linda Fillion and her husband, David, all of Revere; beloved uncle of Jeannette and Melinda Rizzo and Julian and Mia Fillion and dear nephew of Concetta Alvarado. He is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the best friend of Kerri Coady and friend and patient of Dr. Silva and Dr. Graham and all their associates and his nurse, Jessica Muwanguzi. He was also the treasured grandson of the late Antonio Mantia and the late Raffaele Rizzo and Maria Grazia Rizzo.

For online condolences, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

John T. Gregory

A man of faith and a good man who loved his family

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 18 in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11 a.m. for John T. Gregory, who died on Sunday, February 9th at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a brief illness. He was 70 years old. All services will conclude at church.

John was a native of Chelsea where he was born and raised. He was the only child of his parents, Ruth R. (Tower) and Clay Gregory. He was educated in Chelsea Public Schools and was an alumnus of Chelsea High School, Class of 1972. Following high school, John began to work as a commercial printer. He mastered his trade and worked for Blanchard Press in Boston, then later at Hannaford & Dumas in Woburn. He also worked as a Security Officer for the Shawsheen Technical High School for a period of time. John was still working at the time of his passing for the Tidal Wave car wash in Tewksbury.

John married his best friend and the love of his life, Linda J. (Kelley) on April 13, 1985. They lived in Revere for many years before relocating to Tewksbury, and they welcomed their daughter, Liann in 2003, making their family complete. John was a man of faith. He was a member of the St. Mary’s Holy Name Society and a Eucharist minster at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. In his free time, John enjoyed building and flying RC helicopters. He also would play the trumpet on occasion. He will always be remembered as a good man, who loved his family.

He was the beloved husband of almost 40 years to Linda J. (Kelley) Gregory of Tewksbury, loving father of Liann J. Gregory of Tewksbury; dear son of the late Rosamond Ruth (Tower) Gregory and the late Clay Gregory and cherished uncle of Paul B. Kelley of Merrimac and Lauren M. Waitt of Peabody. He is also lovingly survived by his canine companion, Zoe.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, 93 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA 02481. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.