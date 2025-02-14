NSPO Winter Concert set for Feb. 23 in Swampscott

Special to the Journal

Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s demanding Symphony No. 3 and Maurice Ravel’s delightful “Mother Goose Suite” highlight the program when Music Director Robert Lehmann conducts the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra in its Winter Concert Sunday, February 23 at Swampscott High School auditorium.

Concert time is 3:00 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.nspo.org for $30, $25 for seniors and students. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Also on the concert program is the First Essay for Orchestra by American composer Samuel Barber.

Rachmaninoff, renowned for his works for piano, wrote three symphonies, with some 40 years separating the first and third. Critics claimed that the Third was too much a “modern” piece and it was not well-received by audiences. Over the years, however, Rachmaninoff’s Third Symphony has earned its place in the symphonic Repertoire for its orchestral color.

Ravel, well-known his affection for children and animals, originally wrote a piano suite for four hands based on the famous Mother Goose stories in 1908 and four years later wrote the Orchestration. The imaginative, medodic music evokes the wonderment of the characters “Pavane for Sleeping Beauty”, Tom Thumb, the Laideronette—Empress of the Pagodas, “Beauty and the Beast”, and, finally, a celebration of nature in The Enchanted Garden.

Barber wrote the Essay for Orchestra in 1937—(it was later retitled “First Essay for Orchestra)—apparently at the invitation to the celebrated Italian conductor Arturo Toscannini, who conducted the first performance with the NBC Symphony Orchestra in a program that included Barber’s now-famous “Adagio for Strings.” The Essay form of musical composition develops a complex and thoughtful work from a single thesis.

The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra is playing its 76th season. Staffed largely by volunteer players, the NSPO is committed to providing affordable access to quality classical music. The Orchestra strives to develop, train, and provide opportunities for young musicians, while providing a large range of programs covering the full range of symphonic and pops repertoire for a diverse public. For full concert information, visit www.nspo.org or contact [email protected].