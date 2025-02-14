Chris Fabiano will step into the ring for Punch4 Parkinson’s 

By Melissa Moore- Randall

On April 3rd, lifelong Revere resident, Chris Fabiano, will step into the boxing ring for the first time. He will be participating in an amateur three round boxing event. “We Fight Together” presented by Punch 4 Parkinson’s and Advanced Therapy Center, will be held at Royale Boston.

Born and raised in Revere and a 1996 graduate of Revere High School, Chris is the General Foreman of the Revere Department of Public Works (DPW). Chris’s journey to the ring started because he was looking to get and feel healthier.

“I wanted to lose weight and improve my overall health, so I started going to the gym at the Haas Health and Wellness Center in July. I joined the 5 A.M. early morning crew, and from day one, everyone made me feel welcome. I had never been much of a gym person, but I quickly grew to love how it made me feel. On Tuesday mornings, my coworker whose also a boxing trainer, Joe Lake, would run boxing drills with Mayor Patrick Keefe and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hinojosa. He invited me to join them, and as a longtime boxing fan, I decided to give it a try. After just a couple of sessions, I was hooked.”

“At that point, I had no intention of actually stepping into the ring until one night in November when I came across an ad for Punch 4 Parkinson’s. The ad read, “Have you ever wanted to step in the ring? No experience needed!” and mentioned that participants would be matched with an opponent of similar skill level, age, and weight. That immediately caught my attention. As I read more about the organization and how they help people with Parkinson’s, I knew this was something I wanted to do. I saw it as an opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and challenge myself. After discussing it with my wife—who first asked if I was crazy but ultimately supported me 100%—I submitted my application.”

Husband of Stephanie and dad to Everly, 4, he decided to fight for Punch 4 Parkinson’s due to his aunt’s personal battle with the disease. “I realized how many people are affected by the disease. My family was personally affected by Parkinson’s, as my aunt battled the disease. The more I talked to people, the more I heard personal stories from those impacted, which made the cause even more meaningful to me. Being able to cross something off my bucket list while raising money for such an important cause felt like a win-win.”

“Once I committed to the fight, I asked Joe Lake if he would train me, and without hesitation, he said yes. He enlisted the help of Officer Joe Singer, and together with their coaching team, they welcomed me into Revere Boxing. They’ve been incredibly supportive, and have allowed me to use the gym whenever I need.Training has been intense and challenging. There’s a lot to learn, but with the team I have around me, I feel stronger and more confident every time I step into the ring. Joe Singer is also fighting on the same night, so having someone to train alongside and push me has been a huge advantage.”

As he prepares for his journey into the ring, Chris is thankful for his supporters. First and foremost, I couldn’t do this without the support of my family. They’ve been my biggest supporters from the start. I also owe a huge thank you to Joe Lake and Joe Singer, without them, none of this would have been possible. The time and dedication they’ve put into training me have been incredible. I’d also like to thank Brad Ouellette and Matt Mahoney, coaches at Revere Boxing, who are always there to help me every time I step into the gym.”

One of the requirements to fight for Punch 4 Parkinson’s is raising $7,500. People can support Chris by purchasing a fundraiser tshirt, making a donation, or buying a ticket to the fight. Ticket sales also count toward his fundraising goal. Donations can be sent via Venmo @StefanieFabiano. T Shirts are $30.00.