News 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland by Journal Staff • February 14, 2025 • 0 Comments Ice sculptures created by artisans during the Revere Beach Partnership’s 2nd Annual WinterWonderland, on display at the foot of Markey Bridge. Shown above, extraordinary Arts Snowflake Princess roller skating with children at the foot ofMarkey Bridge. Armando, Maria, Carolina, and Armando, Jr., shopping at the Pop Critters 3D table for sensory-friendly toys. Stevie and Priscilla Weathers, of Salem, shopping for goatsoaps at the Hames & Axle Farm display.