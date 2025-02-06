News

Councilors Present Gift to Bright

by  •  •
At the recent retirement party for Fire Chief Christopher Bright, the City Council presented to Bright a carved American Flag. Shown in the photo from left to right are Councilors Anthony Cogliandro, Angela Gaurino-Sawaya, Ira Novoselsky, Marc SIlvestri, Chief Bright, Councilors Joanne McKenna, and Paul Argenzio, John Kingston of St. Jean’s Credit Union and Regional and Revere School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano.

