Stephen Damiano Jr. Announces for Ward 4 School Committee Seat

By Cary Shuman

Stephen Damiano Jr. said he likes the new format for the make-up of the Revere School Committee, and he will be a candidate for the Ward 4 seat in this fall’s election.

“Gov. Healey signed into legislation an act (sponsored by Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco) changing the structure of our School Committee and how we operate,” said Damiano. “The idea behind it was to give each ward and each neighborhood a little better representation for the schools in those wards and the residents who live there. I think it’s a better format because it gives better representation to each neighborhood. There will also be two at-large seats and Mayor Patrick Keefe as chair, so it will be a nine-person board.”

A candidate for councilor-at-large in the 2023 election, Damiano said he considered a citywide run for School Committee, but opted for Ward 4, where he received a strong vote in the at-large race.

Being a school parent

Stephen Damiano Jr. and his wife, Jacklyn, have two children, Stephen III, 4, “who is a very proud Lincoln Lion,” and Jack Mario, 2, who will start pre-school this year.

“Having children in the district is a huge piece of my commitment and inspiration to run for a seat,” said Damiano. “I want to make the Revere schools the best possible version of themselves, so that my kids have an excellent experience going through school.”

Damiano attended Garfield School and Revere High School.

“Garfield Magnet School was one of the first community schools Revere had, so it was a big deal to go there,” recalled Damiano. “At the time, it was the most technologically advanced school. They had a TV room, a computer lab, and a swimming pool.”

He graduated from the high school in 2004. “We just had our 20th year reunion in November,” said Damiano, who will turn 39 in February. “It was great to see my friends and classmates.”

Jacklyn Damiano attended the McKinley and Beachmont schools before graduating from Pope John XXIII School in Everett in 2005.

Jacklyn, who holds a master’s degree in education, is a director of a pre-school.

Focusing on the issues

Damiano said one of the top issues in his campaign will be school safety and security.

“School security is a huge issue for me,” said Damiano. “Our schools must be a safe place where our students don’t have to worry about anything except learning. Fights and violence in our schools is not acceptable to any of us.”

Damiano expressed his support for the work being done by school resource officers.

“The SROs are awesome – they have always been doing their job, and now, with an additional officer, it continues to be effective in the schools,” said Damiano.

Damiano said he was pleased to see voters end the MCAS requirement to graduate from high school. “I want the focus to be on the development of the children and young adults, because they’re going to be the ones in charge of everything in the future.”

Damiano said he has met with Supt. of Schools Diane Kelley to discuss issues and policies in the district.

“Supt. Kelley has delivered on what we talked about it our meeting,” said Damiano. “I am pleased with the direction in which our schools are heading.”

Damiano has informed the current members of the School Committee that he will be running for election. “I’ve talked to the members, and they have been really supportive of my candidacy,” said Damiano.

Beginning his campaign Damiano intends to knock on doors in the ward, “once the weather gets warmer.” “The great thing about Ward 4 is that I have best friends, family, great neighbors living there,” said Damiano, a former restaurant general manager who is a member of the carpenters’ union as a floor coverer. “I know a lot of people in the ward. I look forward to meeting everyone, holding a campaign kickoff reception in May, and conducting a highly visible campaign that focuses on the issues that are important to our schoolchildren and their families.” Stephen Damiano Jr. is the son of Stephen Damiano Sr. and Deirdre (DeMarco) Damiano and the grandson of Geraldine Damiano and the late James Damiano, and the late Pat and Jennie DeMarco.