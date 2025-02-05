Revere Resident Don Martelli joins Alignable as VP of Integrated Marketing and Communications

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere resident Don Martelli has been named Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Communications at Alignable, North America’s largest small business referral network. Martelli, who is deeply involved in the Revere community, serves on the Revere Chamber of Commerce board and is a proud advocate for small businesses and local economic growth. Alignable is a platform designed to connect small business owners with trusted referrals, providing tools and resources to help entrepreneurs grow their networks and businesses. With more than 9 million members across North America, Alignable fosters collaboration and community among local businesses—a mission that resonates strongly with Martelli. “I’ve spent my career helping businesses build their brands and grow their visibility, and I’m particularly passionate about supporting local entrepreneurs,” said Martelli.

“Revere’s vibrant small business community is the backbone of our local economy, and I’m excited about the potential for Alignable to support business owners here and across the country. Through my work on the Revere Chamber of Commerce, I see firsthand how vital small businesses are to the fabric of our community, and I hope to amplify their efforts through my new role.”

Martelli, who is also a member of the Revere Public Library Board of Trustees and the new Revere High School Building Committee, brings over 20 years of experience in journalism as a former reporter for The Boston Globe, as well as in PR, marketing, and reputation management, to Alignable. He hopes to leverage his deep understanding of how to build connections that drive real results in his work with the company. A 23-year Revere resident, he remains committed to strengthening the local business ecosystem and believes Alignable can play a key role in fostering economic development in the city.