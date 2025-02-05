Officials Highlight Rodent Population Remediation Program for Homeowners

By Adam Swift

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the public health and municipal inspections directors highlighted the steps the city is taking to address rodent issues in Revere. Public Health Director Lauren Buck reviewed data showing the number of calls the city’s 311 department has received over the past several years concerning rodents.

She also reviewed how the Norway Rats have thrived in Revere and other cities because of human behavior, including easy access to food sources and the nearby marsh habitat. Municipal Inspections Director Michael Wells discussed the city’s trash ordinance introduced in 2019 that took several steps to address the rodent population, including the introduction of city-provided trash carts and the introduction of a program where homeowners can have a contracted exterminator come to their property free of charge up to six times per year. Wells noted that residents can be fined $25 if their trash lids are open on the carts, or if trash is left on the ground or on top of the barrels. He added that the city has three inspectors, two for residential trash and one who focuses on dumpsters and commercial properties.

“The most common issues with residential trash is overflowing trash, lids not closed, and trash on the ground,” said Wells. When it comes to commercial properties, Wells said they all need to have an integrated pest management plan, and that retail and food businesses are required to provide a record of their pest control measures. “The most common issues with large buildings or commercial buildings tend to be overflow, or dumpsters that are broken, don’t have lids, or are rotted at the bottom or leaking,” said Wells. “Any time an establishment changes hands, we do require them to enclose their dumpsters.” The private and residential property rodent control program has been in operation since 2018, Buck said. Property owners can sign or renew a two-year waiver for the services, she said.

“Residents can call 311 or go on our website to have a contracted exterminator come to their house up to six times per year,” Buck said. “This is a partnership between 311 and the public health department, so we can also triage streets or neighborhoods with a higher number of complaints, which we have done quite regularly over the past several years.” Buck noted that the schools have a contract with B&B Pest Control for all of its properties, and that there are also contracts to inspect and treat public open spaces such as parks and playgrounds. While the rodent control program is available through the city, Buck said there are a number of steps that residents can take to help control the rodent population.

Residents should be sure to remove all food and water sources from their properties, and use only city-issued trash containers. In addition, they should remove all shelter sources by trimming outdoor plants, removing trash, and keeping boxes off the ground. On the city’s side, Buck said it will continue with its trash inspections, dumpster inspections, and management plans for businesses, as well as continuing to publicize the free rodent control program. A representative from B&B Pest Control said that the biggest step a city and residents can take to help control the rodent population is through removing food sources from outside buildings and making sure trash is sealed up tightly.