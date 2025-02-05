Democratic officials hold Press Conference at NeighborHealth PACE in Revere

Criticism directed toward proposed federal funding freeze that has since been rescinded

Special to the Journal

In an impressive display of unity at a press conference in Revere, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark joined Mayor Patrick Keefe and U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Jim McGovern in addressing the President Donald Trump Administration’s Jan. 27 memo calling for a freeze on federal spending. Clark, whose office hosted the media event, chose the NeighborHealth PACE facility in Revere – a national model in the field of healthcare – as the site for the press conference. Jim Cantwell, state director for U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, and Janice Rottenberg, state director for U.S. Senator Liz Warren, also appeared at the event. The officials expressed their displeasure with President Trump’s proposed action that would have affected the funding for “critical public services, including Medicaid, Head Start, and community care centers.”

Keefe delivered the opening remarks, respectfully introducing his colleagues in attendance including City Council President Marc Silvestri, City Councillors Joanne McKenna, Ira Novoselsky, and Angela Guarino-Sawaya, and School Committee member Anthony Caggiano.

Congresswoman Clark told the assembled media and supporters that if there hadn’t been a ruling against the action (calling for a freeze on federal funding), “this healthcare center (NeighborHealth PACE, Revere) would have lost its funding.” “Nurses and doctors would stop getting paid. Appointments would be canceled. Seniors wouldn’t have a place to turn. And 80 million people around this country would lose access to Medicaid, access to healthcare,” said Clark.

“Donald Trump thought he could get away with something so brazen, but the American people spoke out, and we have uplifted those stories and put this Administration into retreat. But we know this is Round 1. House Democrats are ready to keep fighting alongside the American people.” Representatives McGovern and Pressley joined Clark in a pledge to stay united against any of Trump’s policies that would be detrimental to the nation’s well-being. “We were able to get him to withdraw at least for now his order stopping things like Meals on Wheels, HeadStart, veterans’ care, police, firefighters, and funding for health centers,” said McGovern. Pressley continued the negative tone toward the Trump Administration. “On Monday [Jan. 27], Donald Trump attempted to cruelly and unlawfully halt federal funding and grants across the entire federal government, impacting vital services,” said Pressley.

“His actions created chaos, misinformation, and stoked fear for folks in my district, across this country, and across our commonwealth (Massachusetts) fear for our babies’ education, for our elders’ heating assistance, for our families’ ability to access childcare and more.”

“This will not be the last time they try to rip away essential resources from our communities,” concluded Pressley. “But there is always something we can do.” Hollis Graham, RN BSN, Assistant Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, NeighborHealth, also addressed the media. “We’re here to strengthen the health of our communities,” said Graham. “The majority of our patients are low-income, hard-working individuals, families, and vulnerable older adults who depend on government funding for their healthcare. “Today, we’re happy to host this press conference at one of our PACE programs which stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly,” continued Graham.

“Our ability to provide these critical services depends on stable federal funding. We are proud to say that the health centers across Massachusetts are one of the most cost-effective solutions in our healthcare system. Without stable, predictable funding, health centers face real risk, fewer services, fewer providers, and longer wait-times for healthcare. Our community remains strong to provide high-quality care, reduce health disparities, and strengthen communities, but we need stable funding to do it. When we invest in community health, we invest in healthier communities, stronger neighborhoods, and a more just healthcare system for all.” The conference concluded with questions from the media.

A reporter asked Mayor Keefe about what the City is doing to ensure that agencies such as NeighborHealth stay connected to federal resources. “We’re going to rally our community together regardless of what their political affiliation is and make sure they’re going to feel secure and not go to bed every night afraid if a funding source they rely upon isn’t going to be arbitrarily eliminated,” said Keefe. “We owe this to our seniors, our first responders, and to our veterans who rely upon many different funding sources.” Clark thanked NeighborHealth for “not only hosting the event today, but more importantly, for the work you do every single day.”