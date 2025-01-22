Governor Healey Signs Cat Declaw Ban into Law  

Special to the Journal

On January 9, Governor Maura Healey signed An Act Prohibiting Inhumane Feline Declawing (S.2552) into law. The law bans cat declawing in Massachusetts, except in rare situations of medical necessity, such as a cancer in the nail bed or other conditions that jeopardize the cat’s health. Cat declawing is an invasive surgical operation that is akin to amputating the last knuckle of a human finger. Declawing can cause lifelong medical issues for cats, including permanent disability, nerve damage, chronic back pain, and lameness.

“This law will protect countless cats in the Commonwealth from a painful and unnecessary surgical procedure that is typically performed for human convenience rather than the cat’s well-being,” said Animal Legal Defense Fund Senior Legislative Affairs Manager Stephanie Harris. “Massachusetts joins other states that have effective declaw bans, alongside the many local laws that have been passed in cities of all sizes. We hope to build on this momentum in 2025 as we continue to advocate for cat declaw bills nationwide, including in neighboring Rhode Island.”

“As a leader in animal protection, Rhode Island should follow the precedent already set in our state and ban cruel and unnecessary cat declawing. Our humane state already prohibits landlords from requiring tenants’ cats to be declawed, and passing this bill is the next logical step,” said Rep. William O’Brien (D-Dist. 54). “It’s time for Rhode Island to join Massachusetts, New York, and Maryland in protecting cats from this unnecessary cruelty.”

“Declawing is an abhorrent practice that most veterinarians view as inhumane, but it is also a procedure that is widely misunderstood and requested by owners,” said Sen. Mark Montigny (D-Second Bristol and Plymouth). “By passing this law, veterinarians will no longer have to weigh the choice knowing that if they don’t provide the procedure an owner is likely to just look for someone who will. This is another step in my commitment to protect animals in the Commonwealth.”

“Cats’ claws are integral to their natural behaviors, including stretching and playing,” said Senate bill sponsor Sen. Melissa Murray (D-Dist. 24). “Declawing is an amputation surgery with serious and often life-long consequences. Declawed cats often become fear biters and carpet wetters, putting them at greater risk for surrender or abandonment; many suffer from crippling arthritis in old age. Declawing has no place in our society. I appreciate my colleagues’ support for the Declaw Bill in 2025.”

The declaw bill passed on the last day of the two-year legislative session, capping off a successful session for animals in Massachusetts that included the passage of laws protecting wild animals used in circuses, dogs entrusted to daycare or boarding facilities, puppies and kittens too young to be separated from their mothers, as well as human and animal victims trapped in violent situations using coercive control.

In June 2024, the Animal Legal Defense Legislative Fund released poll results revealing 70 percent of veterinary professionals oppose cat declawing. The poll also found that half of the veterinarians interviewed reported that their practice does not perform any declawing procedures due to policy or no veterinarians willing to perform the procedure.

Besides Massachusetts, currently New York and Maryland have banned the procedure, as well as jurisdictions including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Madison, West Hollywood, Austin, Denver, Beverly Hills, Berkeley, and Washington, D.C. Virginia has also banned the procedure with limited exemptions.