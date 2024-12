Special to the Journal

The Revere Housing Authority, recently completed their season of giving , with some help from their good friends at Boston HOG Chapter 3905. Boston HOG Chater 3905 presented the Revere Housing Authority with 25 Christmas Dinners which were distributed to those in need, by RHA staff.

The RHA also completed distributing coats and toys to over 150 residents in the hopes creating some holiday smiles.