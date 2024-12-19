Over 100 RPS caregivers turn out for ‘Know Your Rights’ event

Special to the Journal

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Jessica Chicco, Director of Training for the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA), provided vital information to Revere Public School (RPS) caregivers about their rights while living in the United States.

Chicco emphasized the rights that individuals have while living in the United States, empowering them with knowledge to navigate their immigration status effectively. The session aimed to equip caregivers with the necessary information to support themselves and their families.

With the incoming presidential administration’s immigration agenda raising concerns, the session aimed to equip families with the information needed to better support themselves and their loved ones.

Topics Chicco discussed included basic rights; rights if immigration comes to your home; family preparedness; getting legal help; rights when driving; rights if immigration comes to your work; and rights in detention.

“MIRA is so happy to have been invited to participate in this important event organized by Revere Public Schools,” said Chicco, who formerly served as Senior Immigration Attorney at DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended, Inc.) in Quincy. “Sharing information about our rights in families’ preferred languages is key to empowering our parents, caregivers, and communities. We hope that RPS families and caregivers have gained more knowledge and resources from our “Know Your Rights” page, and they will continue to access and share these essential resources within their communities.”

The political rhetoric surrounding immigration has caused significant anxiety and distress for many of our families, caregivers, and students. RPS serves a significant number of families from Brazil, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Colombia, North Africa, and the Middle East—many of whom are undocumented and fear deportation once the new administration comes to term.

“Given MIRA’s role in educating and supporting immigrant families about their rights, particularly in uncertain times, we felt it was a beneficial idea to invite representatives from the coalition to speak with our families and provide crucial information at December’s Family Engagement Night,” said Dr. Lourenço Garcia, RPS Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion.

During the meeting, Chicco highlighted that non-U.S. citizens may face increased vulnerability to deportation, particularly those who are unauthorized or undocumented, as well as individuals seeking asylum or holding refugee status.

According to the U.S. Constitution and related laws, all people living in this country have legal rights, regardless of their immigration status, said Chicco.

“It is important to assert these rights and protect our basic rights,” said Chicco.

During the meeting, Chicco provided some advice on what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) visits your home.

“Do not immediately open the door,” she advised. Legally, you are not required to open the door unless the officer presents you with a judge-signed warrant. Ask officers to identify themselves. Inquire about the presence of a judge-signed warrant. Slide a “Know Your Rights” card under the door. Additionally, you possess the right to maintain silence and seek legal representation. If you choose to invoke that, state to officers, “I request my right to silence and to an attorney.”

Chicco also advised calling a US citizen friend or family member or an attorney.

Chicco urged families and caregivers to make a plan. This involves updating your school contacts, ensuring you have the correct contact information for a few trusted individuals who can pick up your child from school in the event of your inability to do so. Tell the school you want to “opt out” of any directory information the school puts out to protect your information.

You should also register your child’s birth with your foreign consulate. Registering your child’s birth with the consulate could make it easier for them to travel or relocate to your home country.

“Apply for passports for your child: most governments require that both parents give permission for their child to get a passport,” said Chicco. “If you have sole legal custody or a specific court order, you do not need the other parent’s permission.”

She also suggested writing a travel letter.

“If your child needs to travel outside the U.S., they may need a notarized letter that gives them permission to travel with a trusted adult,” she said. “You may want to contact an airline or your consulate to get exact instructions.”