Healey-Driscoll Administration awards $9.9 million to expand individual homelessness winter capacity

Municipalities, shelter providers, and community based organizations to receive supplemental grants

In anticipation of increased wintertime shelter needs for individuals experiencing homelessness, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities has awarded $9.9 million in supplemental grants for shelter providers, municipalities, and community-based organizations to open or expand seasonal shelter bed capacity.

The City of Revere, in collaboration with Housing Families, has been awarded $142,800 for an overnight warming center to serve 24 people each night.

“Given the increasing demand for shelter services and warming centers in recent years, this funding is crucial to easing the pressure on our community’s limited resources. I am deeply grateful for the funding opportunities provided by the Healey-Driscoll Administration, and I am incredibly proud of the efforts being made by the City of Revere and Housing Families to address these critical shelter needs,” said State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino (D-Revere).

“As individuals. and as a Commonwealth, one of our most important moral obligations is to care for the least of those amongst us, including the poor and the homeless. With this in mind, I am thankful to Mayor Keefe for his leadership in seeking and obtaining this important funding and for providing the necessary supplemental funding,” said State Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D-Winthrop).

“We’re thankful to our state officials for their advocacy in supporting our unhoused populations, and for their continued support of the Chris Alba Emergency Warming Center. This year, we’ve partnered with American Legion Post 61 to activate a new, larger location for our warming center, at 249 Broadway – all which would not have been possible without these supplemental grants,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

“Our nonprofit community partners provide a lifeline to individuals who are struggling with the very basic need of a safe place to lay their head at night,” said Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus. “In addition, these organizations are well-equipped to connect individuals with other important services ranging from behavioral health to the search for permanent housing, which helps lift people out of homelessness.”

“The City of Revere is grateful for the Division of Housing and Stabilization’s One Time Grant to sustain and expand the Chris Alba Emergency Warming Center that has operated the last two winter seasons. This funding will allow us to increase both our nightly capacity limit and our scope of services, helping those most vulnerable during the coldest months,” said Lauren Buck, Chief of Health and Human Services, City of Revere.