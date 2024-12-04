News Christmas Time is Here by Journal Staff • December 4, 2024 • 0 Comments The Priscilla Nickerson Memorial Scholarship Santa Parade (shown above) took place this past Saturday.Many people came out to participate, with everyone in high holiday spirits. It was a great way to spendthe daylight hours, leading up to the annual tree lighting with Santa. Mayor Patrick Keefe and First Lady of Revere, Jenn Keefe arrive with Santa and the Grinch by sleigh, to the tree lighting at City Hall. They were greeted by many residents ready to light up the night and kick off the holiday season in Revere.