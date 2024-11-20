Disabilities Comm. hears of programs offered by DCR

Special to the Journal

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, November 12, via Zoom. Chair Ralph DeCicco, vice- chair Pauline Perno, Mario Grimanis, Annemarie Fiore, Ellie Vargas, and Jason Barone-Cichocki were on hand for the session.

The guest speaker was Teri Koopman, who is the Outreach Specialist of the Universal Access Program for the Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). Koopman’s office provided assistance for the recent Revere Day Out at the Beach that was sponsored by the Revere COD in conjunction with the DCR in August. “We help the DCR in providing outdoor recreational opportunities,” said Koopman. “We advise the DCR on making site improvements such as ramps, trails, and beaches; we place equipment at DCR sites for people to use; and we conduct adaptive recreational programs such as hiking, cycling, kayaking, rowing, skating, swimming and ice skating across the state.” Kooopman noted that the DCR website provides a list of accessible trails, as well as the different programs offered throughout the four seasons. She added that DCR partners with other organizations to provide these programs. Koopman then answered some questions from the members.

The next item taken up by the commission was a discussion regarding a proposal from the Community Music Center (CMC) of Boston for the potential to offer programs in Revere. A representative from the center recently spoke to the commission about the programs its offers. Fiore presented the CMC’s proposal to the commission. She said that there are two different programs, workshops to educate caregivers about the benefits of music therapy and the other consisting of music-inspired classes for the children. DeCicco suggested that the latter program would best be partnered with Revere Parks and Rec. at the George Colella Community Center at the Garfield School, with the COD paying for most of the cost of the program. Fiore noted that the classes would have a limit of 15 students.

“We always are seeking programs we can implement in Revere to benefit children and young adults with disabilities,” noted DeCicco. “This would be exciting if we could bring this program to Revere.” DeCicco also noted that the Parks and Rec. Center would like to implement an art program for children and young adults with disabilities. He noted that the COD would be able to provide funding for the program that would be operated out of the Parks and Rec.’s community center.

“It’s a great idea,” said Fiore. “The more programs we can offer, the better.” DeCicco also discussed the need for an accessible podium for speakers from the audience in the City Council Chamber, for which the COD could provide the funding. He noted that such podiums range in price from $6000-20,000. Toward the end of the meeting, Perno warned residents that crossing the streets in the area of Revere Beach is “treacherous” because of the lack of lighting in the area. She suggested that the COD send a letter to the city’s state officials about the need for the DCR to install flashing pedestrian-crossing lights. Perno agreed to draft the letter for approval by the entire COD next month.

The meeting concluded with Perno reading the commission’s monthly reminder for residents: “The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they cannot or if you want to talk to our department directly, ask to be transferred to the Disability office. Please leave a detailed message, and someone will get back to you soon. “As always, don’t hesitate to contact us if you want something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to speak about any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.” The COD’s next meeting (via Zoom) will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 6:00 PM.