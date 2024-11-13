NE Metro Tech, WPS Announce Creation of the Michael J. Nasella Scholarship Fund

Special to the Journal

Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri and Wakefield Public Schools Superintendent Douglas Lyons are pleased to announce a new endowed scholarship that will benefit students at Northeast Metro Tech or Wakefield Public Schools in honor of longtime Northeast Metro Tech Instructor and Wakefield resident Michael J. Nasella.

The Michael J. Nasella Scholarship Fund has been established to benefit a student graduating from either Northeast Metro Tech or Wakefield Memorial High School, who will be moving on to Northeastern University. Recipients will be selected by Northeastern’s Office of Student Financial Services in consultation with the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Nasella, a Wakefield native and lifelong resident, was a Carpentry instructor at Northeast Metro Tech from 1984 to 1991. He also worked as a master carpenter within the community.

Nasella, who graduated from Wakefield High School, passed away in January. He was 93.

Nasella was a champion of the cooperative education program at Northeast Metro Tech because it enables students to receive academic training in the traditional classroom setting while also giving students practical work experiences related to their vocational area.

He selected Northeastern University to steward the new scholarship because of Northeastern’s Cooperative Education Program, which provides students with alternating periods of academic study and full-time employment related to their academic major and interests.

Nasella was a fixture in the Town of Wakefield, serving as a civilian parking clerk for over 20 years, and as a member of the Wakefield Auxiliary Police. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

“As a lifelong Wakefield resident, it is only fitting that his legacy be captured through the establishment of an endowed scholarship to support graduates from the two most important schools in his life,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “All of us at Northeast Metro Tech are honored and touched by Mr. Nasella’s generosity and care.”

“Michael Nasella spent much of his life dedicated to seeing that our youth got an excellent education, in particular via cooperative education,” said Superintendent Lyons. “It is fitting, and perhaps not surprising, that he has left a legacy that will continue to help young people find their educational paths via cooperative education.”

To read the obituary for Michael J. Nasella, visit: https://www.mcdonaldfs.com/obituaries/michael-nasella.