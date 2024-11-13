MMTA Welcomes Rep. Giannino as House Co-Chair of theLegislative Boating Caucus

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association welcomes Representative Jessica Giannino

(D-16th Suffolk) as the new Co-Chair of the Legislative Boating Caucus. Hailing from a waterfront district with a rich maritime history, Representative Giannino will undoubtedly help protect and support the recreational boating industry. This statewide industry contributes over 5 billion dollars annually to the Commonwealth. Representative Giannino will join current Co-Chairs on the Senate side, Senator Patrick O’Connor and Senator Paul Feeney, and the recently announced new Co-Chair on the House side, Representative Steven Xiarhos.

“I’m honored to be named House Democratic Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Boating Caucus, and I’m thrilled to work alongside my colleagues to support and advocate for our state’s vibrant boating community,” said State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino (D-Revere). “Massachusetts has a rich history and deep connection to the water, from our coastal communities, like my district, to our beautiful inland lakes and rivers. Boating is a treasured recreational activity for residents and visitors and a vital contributor to our local economy, environmental stewardship, and tourism. I look forward to advancing initiatives that ensure safety on our waterways, enhance accessibility, and preserve our natural resources for future generations.”

Established in 1964, the MMTA is the statewide representative body for approximately 20,000 marine trade employees in the Commonwealth. The association’s mission is to further the interests of the marine trades and the boating public through boating promotion, legislative participation, and professional improvement programs.

MMTA Executive Director Randall Lyons – “Representative Giannino is well known for her Tenacious work ethic and commitment to public service, which started when she was just a sophomore in college. I look forward to working with Rep Giannino to support the 1,000 recreational boating industry businesses throughout the commonwealth and within the Suffolk district.”

The Boating Caucus in Massachusetts has approximately 60 members from both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate. It actively works with and supports the efforts of the MMTA and the recreational boating industry in the Commonwealth from a legislative standpoint.