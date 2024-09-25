Thank you, Councilor McKenna

While on the subject of harmful chemicals and substances in our environment, we’d like to take the opportunity to thank Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna for ensuring that the city’s ordinance banning the use of single-use styrofoam containers will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

The council originally passed the ban in 2021, but held off on enforcing it because it was thought it would place a burden on local businesses, which were dealing at that time with the effects of the pandemic.

However, last week Councilor McKenna made a motion to make the ban effective next summer, giving local businesses plenty of time to ensure compliance.

For those of us who are beachcombers and who bring along a bag to pick up trash that washes up on our shores, among the most common items we find are random pieces of styrofoam that have broken apart from styrofoam cups and other containers. However, styrofoam is not biodegradable — so it doesn’t break down — and marine animals often ingest it.

A previous motion by Councilor McKenna that banned the use of plastic bags has made a significant difference in our city’s environment. The ban on styrofoam likewise will have immediate benefits throughout our ecosystem.

As Councilor McKenna noted, “If we can help this environment just a speck, we are doing our job.”