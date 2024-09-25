News Briefs

Health Officials Announce 12th Human Case of West Nile Virus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the twelfth human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year. The individual is a man in his 50s exposed in Essex County.

As a result, WNV risk levels in the following communities are being raised to moderate: Beverly, Danvers, Essex, Manchester, Peabody, Salem, and Wenham in Essex County.

“This has been an active year for mosquito-borne disease, including West Nile virus,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “The risk for disease will continue until the first hard frost, so we continue to recommend that people take steps to protect themselves.”

There have been 330 WNV-positive mosquito samples so far this year detected from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. Last year, there were six human cases of WNV and no animal cases. No animal cases of WNV have been detected so far this year.

Starting this week, DPH will update the public on WNV cases in Massachusetts via weekly press releases each Friday as necessary if new cases are confirmed. Surveillance information, including cases, will continue to be updated on a daily basis and posted online at Massachusetts Arbovirus Update. DPH encourages everyone to use this online resource regularly to stay up to date on risk levels in their community and around the state.

People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes.

• Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

• Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

• Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

• Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

• Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.