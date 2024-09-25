Council Continues School Security Discussion

Over the past month, the city council has been center stage in the conversation on school safety and security.

The conversation has arisen in the wake of several incidents and fights at Revere High School since the end of August.

Monday night, Council President Anthony Cogliandro provided an update on the school committee’s safety and security subcommittee meeting. In addition, the council spent almost an hour hearing from teachers, students, and parents about the issues in the schools.

Several teachers pointed out the lack of appropriate staffing levels at the schools, while others noted that the schools need to be taking a proactive approach to reaching students before incidents take place.

Other points of the conversation included parents and teachers pointing out the many positive aspects of the education students receive in Revere, as well as the appreciation for the council opening up conversation up the subject of safety and security.

“I’ve been discussing this issue with students, parents, teachers, and multiple school committee members, and we are all trying to work together for an outcome that benefits everybody,” said Cogliandro.

The council president said he agreed with the decision to hold the school committee safety subcommittee meetings in the afternoon so the school resource officers can attend, Cogliandro said the follow up at the council meetings gives opportunities for teachers, parents, and students to provide feedback.

Cogliandro said he believes the safety and security subcommittee are doing a great job, asking important questions and coming up with good ideas to help improve security in the schools.

“I’m thrilled that we are going to do a security assessment to see the needs of the (high school) building,” he said. “My daughter goes to Peabody High School, and they have security at every exit, cameras in the hallway, and school resource officers,” he said. “I don’t see why that would be an issue.”

Cogliandro said there was also discussion of providing teachers with panic buttons, as well as providing more opportunities for students having issues to talk to people who could provide guidance. He also read a letter from the RHS Student Senate addressing the issues. (See p. 17)

Revere Teachers Association co-president Michelle Ervin talked about the challenges and perspectives when working in a building that has 2,500 people.

“Are there good things happening at Revere High School?” Ervin asked. “Yes, of course there are, if there weren’t, I’d leave. I’m staying there and all of us are fighting for this because we love our jobs and we love Revere.”

But, Ervin said she finds it irresponsible for the school leadership to continue to ignore the lived experience of those in the schools who have witnessed the violence that has happened in the buildings.

“To say that what is in the media is not true, that we are lying, is shameful,” she said, adding that there have been issues with violence in the school for years.

Ervin said the goal of the teachers is to solve the problems before they happen.

“Our solutions that have been at the table since the beginning and have been continuously ignored at the table are sensible and aimed at getting at the root of the problem,” said Ervin. “We don’t want any more kids losing out on education.”

Some of those solutions include a tracking and reporting system for incidents, more access to alternative schooling, and providing more places where students can talk and learn to de-escalate situations.

Garfield School intensive special education teacher Brian MacDonald was one of several educators who spoke about the lack of staffing in the classrooms exacerbating problems.

“The question I want people to consider, if my classroom (with the most needy students) is not staffed appropriately, what other classrooms are not staffed appropriately?” he asked.

RTA co-president Jane Chapin also thanked the council members for their commitment to bringing the issues at the high school out in the open.

“Your continued commitment is essential for us to create better schools for all students in Revere,” she said.

John Stamatopoulos said he has spoken to numerous school committee members, teachers, and students about the issues at the high school. He said everyone wants to see safer schools, but noted that his children feel safe in the schools, and that the majority of students at the high school are doing tremendous things.

Stamatopoulos said that many of the incidents involve students who are not going to class.

“The kids who want to do well at Revere High School are doing exceptional,” he said. “My fear is that if we do not hear from the teachers, we will lose them.”

Don Martelli said the school committee and city council should continue the dialogue on school safety and determine what proactive measures should be put in place.

“I agree that I don’t like the lens that is on our city right now, but on the other side of the coin … I don’t think that any of these positive changes would have even been discussed had that lens not appeared,” said Cogliandro. “I am glad to be a part of the collaborative effort to make our schools safer and more secure, and I’m thankful the school committee is here, thankful the parents are here, and especially the parents and the students.”