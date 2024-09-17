RHS Roundup

RHS boys soccer off to fast 3-0 start

The Revere High boys soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season with a pair of victories this past week over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Lynn Classical and Lynn English.

In a 5-1 victory over Classical last Tuesday, five different Patriots reached the back of the Ram net for coach Manny Lopes’s squad: Patrick Valentim (from Nico Ruiz); Angel Ortez (on a penalty kick); Kaue Alves (from Francisco Navarette); Navarette (from Leo Andrade); and Patrick Valentim (unassisted).

Two days later, Revere topped Lynn English, 4-2. Angel Ortez scored the first two goals for the Patriots, the first on a PK and the second unassisted. Valentim (from Navarette) scored the eventual game-winner and Navarette (from Ortez) potted an insurance goal.

Lopes and his crew were scheduled to meet a top GBL foe, Everett (which sports a 2-0-1 record) yesterday (Tuesday). They will make the short bus ride down Broadway to Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday) evening for a 5:45 kickoff and then trek to Medford next Tuesday.

RHS girls volleyball wins three contests

The Revere High girls volleyball team enjoyed a highly-successful week, defeating three opponents.

Last Wednesday, second-year head coach Emilie Hostetter’s crew defeated Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford 3-1. Leading the way for the Lady Patriots at the net were Hadassa Dias, who had seven kills; Lea Doucette with six kills; and Dayana Ortega with five kills. Susan Lemus Chavez set 10 assists and Anna Doucette set seven assists for their teammates.

Two days later, Revere topped non-league opponent Winthrop by a similar score of 3-1. Among the top performers for the Lady Patriots were Samantha Indorato, who served six aces; Anna Doucette (eight assists) and Susan Lemus Chavez (seven assists); and Dayana Ortega (five kills).

However, Hostetter’s squad achieved their biggest victory of the season with an exciting 3-2 triumph over Chelsea, one of the top teams in the GBL which finished second in the league last year behind only undefeated GBL champ Lynn Classical.

A number of Lady Patriots turned in outstanding performances. Anna Doucette (14 assists) and Susan Lemus Chavez (11 assists) set up a strong Revere attack that was led by Dayana Ortega (five kills), Danna Canas and Samarah Meristal (both had four kills), and Shayna Smith and Samantha Hoyos Tobon (three kills apiece).

Hoyos Tobon also delivered an amazing 12 service aces that befuddled her Lady Red Devil opponents. Samantha Indorato turned in an outstanding job on defense with 20 digs.

The Lady Patriots are scheduled to travel to GBL rival Malden today (Wednesday). They will host Somerville on Monday before traveling to Everett next Wednesday.

6 & 2 are the lucky numbers of the week for Revere field hockey

The Revere High field hockey team earned a pair of big victories this past week, both by scores of 6-2.

Last Tuesday, coach Alexandra Butler’s squad defeated Northeast Regional. Isa Mendieta led the offense with a hat trick. Gemma Stamatopoulos scored two goals and Ana Kalliavas notched a goal.

“Lena Morris, Ava Morris, and Jordan Martelli were a triple threat on defense. We could not have won the game without them,” said Butler. “Our team was so excited to win our first home game. They did an incredible job of working together.”

Just 24 hours later, the roll of the dice once again came up 6 & 2 for the Lady Patriots in a victory over Arlington Catholic. Isa Mendieta struck for another hat trick, scoring Revere’s first three goals in the first quarter. Gemma Stamatopoulos also reached the backboard of the AC net for her “natural” hat trick, scoring the last three Revere goals, one in each remaining quarter.

“Zizi Kalliavas, a midfielder for us, hustled hard throughout the game and did a great job breaking up plays in the center of the field,” said Butler. “Our passing game was so strong, and Danni Randall and Gigi Zierten did a great job of keeping the ball wide and feeding it up to our offense, setting them up to score.”

Butler and her crew took on Methuen this past Monday and will travel to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden today (Wednesday). They will trek to Ursuline Academy on Saturday and to Northeast for a rematch next Monday.

RHS girls cross-country edges Medford

The Revere High girls cross country team earned its first victory of the season with a hard-fought 26-29 decision over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford this past Monday on the Lady Patriots’ home course at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation.

“It was a great day for running and to earn our first victory made it even better,” said long-time RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “We had a strong showing from Valeria Sepulveda, Rania Hamdani, and Daniela Santana Baez. Their runs are what earned us this win. While Medford earned first place, we took spots 2-4 to give us the win.

“Sophomore Emma DeCrosta ran a personal best pace and junior Stephanie Reyes significantly improved her pace from our last race,” noted Sinnott. “Five girls ran their home-course record times – Olivia Rupp, Valeria Sepulveda, Rania Hamdani, Daniela Santana Baez, and Emma DeCrosta.”

Individual Results:

Olivia Rupp – 2nd – 20:16

Valeria Sepulveda – 3rd – 22:47

Rania Hamdani – 4th – 23:49

Daniela Santana Baez – 7th – 24:19

Emma DeCrosta – 10th – 25:13

Stephanie Reyes – 14th – 33:00

Sinnott and her crew came up just short by a score of 27-28 in the Lady Patriots’ season-opening meet at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville last Thursday.

“Our team is small, with only three returning runners, but we’ve gained several new runners who are strong and dedicated,” said Sinnott. “We’re looking to continue our success from last year. The team this year will be led by senior captain Daniela Santana Baez and our star runner, junior Olivia Rupp.

“Somerville’s course was a great race to start the season with, as it is fast and the runners can really gain a sense of confidence for the sport. That is really helpful, with over half the team being new to the sport,” noted Sinnott.

Rupp finished first overall, racing at a 6:57 pace, bettering her personal record (PR) pace by almost 10 seconds per mile. Newcomers junior Valeria Sepulveda, senior Dina Mrani, junior Rania Hamdani, and sophomore Emma DeCrosta all ran well and earned their first personal records.

“While we did not come away with a win, the team will use this race as a learning experience and improve from here,” Sinnott said. “I am confident that the girls will make great strides in their racing over the season.”

Individual results:

Olivia Rupp – 1st – 17:42

Valeria Sepulveda – 4th – 19:42

Dina Mrani Alaoui – 6th – 20:02

Rania Hamdani – 7th – 21:14

Daniela Santana Baez – 10th – 21:26

Emma DeCrosta – 13th – 22:22

Stephanie Reyes – 17th – 29:56

Sinnott and her squad will host Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and will entertain Lynn English next Wednesday at the Belle Isle course.

RHS girls soccer splits two contests

It was a down, and then up, week for the Revere High girls soccer team in the Lady Patriots’ contests against Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Lynn Classical and Lynn English.

Last Wednesday the Lady Patriots fell to Classical by a score of 7-1. Revere’s lone goal came off the foot of Fatima Esquivel, who reached the back of the Lady Ram net on a free kick.

“This was a tough game,” said RHS head coach Ariana Rivera. “We had a lapse in communication and leadership. After the Somerville game (a 2-1 win for Revere), we seemed to be complacent as a team. We came into the game against Classical a bit overconfident and started out flat. Classical scored on us very quickly in the first half and it brought morale down.

“It was definitely a wake-up call for us and we look forward to turning this game into a learning experience,” added Rivera.

Rivera and her squad had that opportunity just 24 hours later when they took on GBL foe Lynn English and came away with a 5-0 victory.

Erika Mejia got the Lady Patriots off to a fast start with an unassisted goal. Erika later reached the back of the Lady Bulldog net for two more goals (assisted by Fatima Esquivel and Sandra Torres) to record a hat trick.

Nataly Esquivel (unassisted) and Kesley Morales (off a rebound) added single goals for Revere.

“This was a much-needed redemption game after Classical,” said Rivera. “We played much more collectively and unselfishly. Changing up our formation going into the second half allowed us to play more aggressively and pull away from English. We were able to utilize the width of the field much more and create space for our forwards to make runs. We gained some necessary momentum going into our next game vs Everett.”

Rivera and her crew were scheduled to take on the Everett Lady Crimson Tide yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday). They will entertain Medford next Tuesday.

RHS boys cross country opens season

The Revere High boys cross-country team opened its season last week with a meet against Greater Boston League opponent Somerville.

“Even though for most of our runners, this was their first-ever race, they performed very well,” said veteran RHS head coach Mike Flynn.

Youness Chahid ran a very strong race despite being ill and finished third with a time of 14:55 over the 2.6 mile course.

Steven Espinal, running in his first cross country race, did very well and ran 21:25.

Noah Shanley, also competing in his first cross country race, performed well, finishing with a time of 26:58

Flynn and his squad will host Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and Lynn English next Wednesday on their home course at Belle Isle.