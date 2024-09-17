Obituaries 09-18-2024

Marie Olivieri

Her loving, generous, and compassionate spirit will forever be remembered and cherished

With profound sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Marie (Scimone) Olivieri after a brief illness on September 15, 2024.

She was born on May 3, 1943, to the late Vincenzo Scimone and Mary (Leone). She was the devoted wife of the late Louis J. Olivieri Sr. Marie was a beacon of light, always radiating happiness and warmth to those around her, a testament to her compassionate spirit. Her dedication to her Catholic faith was deeply ingrained in her daily life, as she recited the rosary each day, finding solace and strength in her unwavering devotion.

Marie was an exceptional woman who found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a love for cooking, often preparing meals for family and friends, infusing each dish with love and generosity. She retired from Revere City Hall where she worked in the Election Office. However, what mattered most to Marie was her family, which was at the heart of everything she did. She was a loving and devoted mother and a cherished friend who found true happiness in the happiness of others.

Marie was the loving mother of Lisa Balzotti and her husband, Anthony of Florida and Louis Olivieri Jr. and his wife, Leigh Ann of Swampscott; caring and doting grandmother to Frank J. Bertolino III, Louis Olivieri III, and Andrew and Beau Olivieri and especially Bianca Bertolino and her husband, Peter Fedders who later became her caregivers and her favorite people in the world.

Marie’s life was a living example of a Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Her loving, generous, and compassionate spirit will forever be remembered and cherished.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, September 20 at 10 a,m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Inc, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or at www.LBDA.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

We invite you to share your fond memories, stories, and photographs of Marie on her memorial page. Your contributions will serve as a comfort to those who grieve, and a lasting tribute to a life lived with so much love and faith. We are all better for having known Marie, and her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Anna Saunders

Worked at Family Business, Broadway Motors in Revere for 50 years

Anna M. (DiGregorio) Saunders, 91, died peacefully on Friday, September 13th, at her home in Saugus with family at her side.

She was the beloved wife of Carl “Joe” Saunders with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.

Born in Boston and raised in Revere, she was the oldest daughter of Thomas DiGregorio and Yolanda DePeco DiGregorio. After graduating from Revere High School, she attended Boston University, before going on to work for more than 50 years in the office of the family business, Broadway Motors in Revere.

Anna is survived by her husband, Joe, and their three children: Carla Scuzzarella of Saugus, Joseph Saunders and his wife, Gail of Andover and Andrea Holstein of Florida. She was the dearly loved “Nana” of Robert Scuzzarella, Michael and Raylyn Scuzzarella, Nicole Holstein, Derek Holstein, Nicholas Saunders and Daniel Saunders. Her newest family members, great-grandchildren Olivia and Jordan Scuzzarella, brought new joy to her life. Anna is also survived by her much loved sister, Delma Canzano of California, her dear sister-in-law, Demetra DiGregorio of Revere, and many nieces and nephews. Anna is predeceased by her brother, the late Vincent DiGregorio.

Anna liked to read and work on word search puzzles, and she loved watching baseball. She was an avid Red Sox fan, attending many games over the years. She also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play youth sports and high school sports. Anna belonged to the Women’s Sodality at Blessed Sacrament Church, where she was a parishioner for over 60 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Paul A. and Marjorie F. Saunders Scholarship, c/o the Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, PO Box 321, Wakefield, Ma. 01880, or the Frank J. Scuzzarella, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Saugus High School, 1 Pearce Memorial Dr., Saugus, Ma. 01906.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, September 18 in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences: www.Bisbeeporcella.com.

William Forte

Of New Jersey, formerly of Revere

William Forte of Ridgewood, NJ died on August 27, 2024 of natural causes. Bill, or ‘Butchie’ as he was known to his childhood friends, was born in Revere to Achille Forte and Julia Forte (Frangipane). His mother would observe that his birthdate was notable as it was the day that FDR “closed the banks.”

A bit of a prankster in his youth, Bill spent his time enjoying sports and the benefits of growing up in a beach town.

After high school, he attended one year at Newman Preparatory School in Boston’s Back Bay before pursuing a degree in business administration at Boston University, where he graduated in 1956.

During the summer of 1955, while waiting tables in Cohasset, he met the love of his life, Margaret “Peg” Anderson of Brooklyn, NY. They were married barely a year later and relocated to New Jersey where Bill then served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix.

After his discharge, he began a career working in information management for large insurance companies, first in Newark, NJ, then in New York City at United States Aviation Underwriters, Inc., before retiring in 1994.

His brothers, Robert Forte and Richard Forte predeceased him.

He is survived by his spouse, Margaret Forte; children: William Forte, Jr. and his daughter, Leandra Forte, Edward Forte and his wife, Sandra Madden and their three children: Michael Forte, Amanda Forte and Jason Forte; Mary Maggio and her husband, Joseph Maggio and Julia Forte and her husband, Michael Stuart.

Condolences can be directed to Margaret Forte, c/o Mary Maggio, 7 Sandy Lane, Ocean, NJ 07712. A memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled in the fall at a date and location to be announced.

Robert “Toby” Cassidy

Longtime Revere Teacher & BC “Double Eagle”

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Sunday, September 15th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Robert M. “Toby” Cassidy who passed away on Thursday, September 12th at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a brief illness, he was 88 years old. A funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Monday, September 16th followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment immediately followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Toby, as he was affectionately known, was born on October 2, 1935 in Chelsea to his late Irish immigrant parents. He was raised in Revere, where he resided his entire life. He was the youngest of three children. Toby was educated at the Immaculate Conception School and was a graduate of the Class of 1954. Toby then attended Boston College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He later returned to BC and earned his master’s degree making him a “Double Eagle,” something of which he was most proud.

Toby spent over 50 years teaching for the City of Revere. He was a middle school history teacher, and he taught for so long because he loved it. He married his wife Anita (Cassidy), also a schoolteacher, in 1970. The couple remained in Revere and together they shared many of the same interests. Toby had a great love for history, and for decades he passed it along to all of his students. He was also a huge sports fan, all of the Boston sports teams, especially for BC. He was a devoted parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Parish. Toby had a wonderful disposition, fiercely independent, with a rich mind of knowledge, and a deep faith. He loved his family and cherished his time with them.

He was the beloved husband of 36 years of the late Anita A. (Belmonte) Cassidy, the loving son of the late Michael and Annie (O’Brien) Cassidy; the cherished brother of the late Frank Cassidy and his surviving wife, Mary of Burlington and the late Marie A. MacDonald and her husband, Daniel J. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to The Immaculate Conception School, 127 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151. To send condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.